Performance listings for the Nov. 17 edition

NOV. 17-19

SOUTHINGTON

‘AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK’ BY JAMES STILLS. 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Presented by the Steeple Players. Tickets cost $10 and are available online and at the church office weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info at FCCSouthington.org or (860) 628-6958.

‘LULLABY OF BROADWAY: MUSIC FROM THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY.’ Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. The Arts at Angeloria, 223 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Southington. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. theartsatangelorias@gmail.com, (860) 426-9690. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3112523

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

SOUTHINGTON

COMEDY NIGHT. 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. start, at American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, 64 Main St. (across from the town green). Headliners feature Corey Alexander (Atlantic City Casinos), John McClellan (Millionaire Matchmaker, Bravo TV and Sirius/XM), and Sandy Ehlers (The View, ABC). Tickets cost $20 ($25 at the door). Full tables cost $150. Advanced tickets available at tickets.kiltonicpost72.org or in the post lounge. More info call committee chair Jason Cap, (860) 305-3673 or jcap@kiltonicpost72.org.