Fall Fling 400 goes the distance

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The CT Trailmixers and Southington YMCA hosted their second-annual running of the event at Camp Sloper on Sunday, Nov. 12 and three runners broke the 40-mile barrier in this truly long distance race.

“It’s so unique and really amazing that people are willing to spend their whole day running,” said YMCA executive director John Myers, who credits the Connecticut Trailmixers for organizing the event.

Runners that ran the 400 ultra race were challenged to run as many two-mile loops as possible in a 400 minute span.

Jay Mitchell of West Hartford set a new course record in the ultra 400 and won the race as the top male with a time of 6:32:31.9 in 20 laps, running 40 miles. Sarah Ports (Lebanon) was the top female, setting a new course record with a time of 6:23:28.4 in 18 laps.

The event has grown since its inception and not only attracted people from Connecticut, but it attracted people from all over the Northeast from states like New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. Myers said that it helps showcase the camp.

“It’s what the property should be used for,” said Myers. “People that have done a lot of road races said that this was one of the best venues they’ve ever been to.”

CT Trailmixers president and founder Michael LoPresti said that the feedback he received from this year’s participants was very positive, and a lot of people are looking forward to coming back.

“It just went really smoothly, people had a really good time, and there were no major issues,” said LoPresti. “You can show up, run for a half of an hour, and get a medal or you can show up, run for 40 minutes, and get a medal. So, it’s very flexible, and you can choose your own distance.”

Matt Penna won the 5K race with a time of 19:11.2 in the 14-19 age group.

All proceeds from the event went towards the CT Trailmixers shoe scholarship program, which is used to help middle and high school athletes pay for their running and track shoes during the school. For more info, visit www.cttrailmixers.com or follow them on Facebook.

RESULTS

Fall Fling 400

Sunday, Nov. 12

113 runners, 400 minutes

At YMCA Camp Sloper, Southington

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1, Jeffrey Mitchell, 20 laps, 6:32:31.9; 2, Ryan Timme, 20 laps, 6:36:42.5; 3, Joshua Stockdale, 20 laps, 6:38:31.5; 4, Aaron Bova, 19 laps, 6:25:08.8; 5, Kris Keul, 18 laps, 6:22:38.5; 6, Sarah Ports, 18 laps, 6:23:28.4; 7, Art Byram, 17 laps, 6:27:02.7; 8, Justin Kousky, 17 laps, 6:28:08.4; 9, Kevin Hutt, 17 laps, 6:29:38.0; 10, Janna Chernetz-Taylor, 17 laps, 6:34:24.4; 11, Alessio Orsini, 16 laps, 6:19:01.9; 12, Rebecca Burke, 16 laps, 6:26:16.0; 13, Joseph Laskey, 16 laps, 6:30:13.7; 14, Mitchell Uzwack Ii, 16 laps, 6:32:16.5; 15, Robert Schaff, 16 laps, 6:33:30.7; 16, Michael Sapia, 15 laps, 6:02:22.7; 17, Jason Lecuyer, 15 laps, 6:11:00.6; 18, Brian Roccapriore, 15 laps, 6:12:56.1; 19, Ron Alger, 15 laps, 6:12:56.8; 20, Robert Amatruda, 15 laps, 6:20:25.8; 21, Robert Buckingham, 15 laps, 6:21:14.7; 22, Joshua Saraceno, 15 laps, 6:22:32.4; 23, Erika Lebaron, 15 laps, 6:30:45.0; 24, Brian Cascone, 15 laps, 6:30:45.8; 25, Tom Starodaj, 14 laps, 5:20:25.7; 26, Yuly Susaya, 14 laps, 6:14:09.7; 27, Jake Fisher, 14 laps, 6:15:46.4; 28, Robert Geary, 14 laps, 6:25:44.9; 29, Mike Feinberg, 14 laps, 6:28:38.5; 30, David Schreiter, 13 laps, 5:59:56.2; 31, Ryan Dubey, 13 laps, 6:02:15.1; 32, Ken Myers, 13 laps, 6:17:42.1; 33, Daniel Tourtellotte, 13 laps, 6:25:48.5; 34, Gladys Alcedo, 13 laps, 6:26:28.7; 35, Christopher Dutton, 13 laps, 6:29:51.2; 36, Clay Frost, 13 laps, 6:30:55.2; 37, Myers John, 12 laps, 6:23:04.8; 38, Mark Kuehn, 12 laps, 6:26:37.9; 39, Lisa Courtemanche, 11 laps, 5:41:34.4; 40, Emma Palmacci, 11 laps, 5:59:46.4; 41, Sharon Czako, 11 laps, 6:01:01.2; 42, Mike Perkowski, 11 laps, 6:13:47.9; 43, Christina Chin-Hing, 11 laps, 6:15:47.1; 44, Steve Sadler, 10 laps, 3:05:35.4; 45, Kurt Lindboom-Broberg, 10 laps, 3:30:59.6; 46, Karen Anastasio, 10 laps, 3:52:28.6; 47, Anthony Mongiello, 10 laps, 3:56:22.4; 48, Emily Huntington, 10 laps, 4:48:43.4; 49, Edward Rudman, 10 laps, 5:02:59.0; 50, Alice Carrillo, 10 laps, 5:02:59.3; 51, Andy Cable, 10 laps, 5:14:39.6; 52, Kasey Beckwith, 10 laps, 6:01:46.7; 53, Michelle Rach, 10 laps, 6:01:47.1; 54, Melanie Tucker, 10 laps, 6:11:29.3; 55, Peg Vanzoeren-Byram, 10 laps, 6:27:04.4; 56, Robin Fecso, 10 laps, 6:29:14.9; 57, Jim Mccusker, 9 laps, 4:24:04.4; 58, Angela Heidgerd, 9 laps, 4:30:32.5; 59, Brian Lachance, 9 laps, 5:31:21.5; 60, Robert Hanna, 9 laps, 5:41:02.7; 61, Bill Gibbs, 8 laps, 2:59:05.6; 62, Shona Cooper, 8 laps, 3:04:58.7; 63, Amy Sorensen, 8 laps, 3:24:25.4;64, Brent Robertson, 8 laps, 3:29:21.1; 65, James Hunter, 8 laps, 4:05:13.3; 66, Julie Dickinson, 8 laps, 4:09:44.9; 67, Dawn Vigue, 7 laps, 3:02:59.8; 68, Shayne Confrey, 7 laps, 3:12:17.2; 69, Diane Hodyl, 7 laps, 3:13:37.5; 70, Cheryl Connolly, 7 laps, 3:23:52.5; 71, Jennifer Black, 7 laps, 3:25:25.0; 72, Michael Taricani, 7 laps, 3:27:29.1; 73, Douglas Gerlach, 7 laps, 3:32:17.5; 74, Meredith Nash, 7 laps, 3:33:35.2; 75, Sarah Poriss, 7 laps, 3:55:42.6; 76, Mcauliffe Jen, 7 laps, 4:10:34.4; 77, Wanda Hodsen, 7 laps, 4:12:19.7; 78, Benjamin Belancik, 7 laps, 5:05:08.7; 79, Tim Bak, 7 laps, 5:12:57.2; 80, Denise Irving, 7 laps, 5:38:01.1; 81, Kyle Kennedy, 6 laps, 2:11:32.7; 82, Patrick Turek, 6 laps, 2:19:31.6; 83, James Cheyne, 6 laps, 2:37:21.2; 84, Jodi Palerma, 6 laps, 2:37:43.9; 85, Justin Scott, 6 laps, 2:37:45.6; 86, Nhung Nguyen, 6 laps, 2:40:08.0; 87, Jennifer Decker, 6 laps, 3:10:53.0; 88, Joshua Blanchfield, 6 laps, 3:12:41.5; 89, Caitlin Rossi, 6 laps, 3:16:28.0; 90, Cutler Todd, 6 laps, 3:34:55.8; 91, Celeste Fong, 6 laps, 4:05:13.6; 92, Michele Stryeski, 6 laps, 4:23:41.6; 93, Brian Glenn, 5 laps, 2:10:19.9; 94, Clifton Mcpherson, 5 laps, 2:10:21.2; 95, Thomas Lavoire, 5 laps, 2:19:34.4; 96, Erin Brallier, 5 laps, 2:19:52.1; 97, Kelly Young, 5 laps, 2:20:26.3; 98, Melissa Healy, 5 laps, 2:21:56.7; 99, Vicki Waugh, 5 laps, 2:31:17.6; 100, Angelique Supervielle, 5 laps, 2:34:00.4; 101, Christine Sawyer, 5 laps, 2:54:06.3; 102, David Hoople, 5 laps, 2:54:49.4; 103, Karen Prado, 5 laps, 3:05:33.8; 104, Jenni Thompson, 5 laps, 3:11:16.8; 105, Brian Furtak, 4 laps, 1:35:11.1; 106, Ernie Vigue, 4 laps, 1:39:43.5; 107, Emily Mayers, 4 laps, 1:44:46.7; 108, Jeffrey Sorbo, 4 laps, 1:45:44.8; 109, Kinnera Ganti Subbha, 4 laps, 2:03:53.6; 110, Peter Lamothe, 3 laps, 1:14:18.9; 111, Stefan Rodriguez, 3 laps, 1:26:22.4; 112, Cecilia Hughes-Marshalkowski, 3 laps, 1:35:52.8; 113, Constance Carpenter, 3 laps, 1:55:43.1.

Fall Fling 5K

Sunday, Nov. 12

39 runners, 3.1 miles

At YMCA Camp Sloper, Southington

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1, Matt Penna, 0:19:11.2; 2, Patrick Rosin, 0:20:04.1; 3, Kevin Le, 0:22:09.0; 4, Tommy Downing, 0:22:12.8; 5, Josh Spooner, 0:22:25.9; 6, Daniel Haggerty, 0:22:30.6; 7, Altwies Shane, 0:25:06.0; 8, Etter John, 0:25:37.6; 9, Jennifer Robinson, 0:25:45.1; 10, Terry Predzimirski, 0:26:33.4; 11, Megan Thompson, 0:26:42.4; 12, Michael Kurker, 0:27:06.3; 13, Amanda Linsley, 0:27:30.7; 14, Joseph Chordas, 0:27:55.9; 15, Tom Dickinson, 0:27:58.9; 16, Pooler Mark, 0:28:34.2; 17, Julie Ferry, 0:28:51.8; 18, Hubeny Justin, 0:29:34.3; 19, Rousseau Sharon, 0:30:55.6; 20, Charnysh Nick, 0:31:01.1; 21, Abbi Nelson, 0:31:26.4; 22, Matthew Rucinski, 0:32:32.1; 23, Paul Spirito, 0:33:05.2; 24, Guerra Nicole, 0:33:45.0; 25, Seeger Jacquelyn, 0:33:45.6; 26, Tripp Brittany, 0:34:21.1; 27, Maddox Rodriguez, 0:36:37.7; 28, Jill Rodriguez, 0:36:38.7; 29, Tammy Andersen, 0:36:57.8; 30, Annie Groom, 0:37:27.9; 31, Maureen Welch, 0:37:28.1; 32, Phylis Iqbal, 0:38:14.3; 33, Digirolamo Karen, 0:38:44.8; 34, Etter Mary, 0:40:48.8; 35, Brooke Jaser, 0:46:48.8; 36, Glaude Barbara, 0:46:56.3; 37, Bauman Nancy, 0:46:56.3; 38, Wendy Fisher, 0:48:04.0; 39, Olivia Sherman, 0:48:05.0