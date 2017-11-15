BOE welcomes new members, elects board leaders

By SHERIDAN CYR

The first Board of Education meeting since the recent municipal elections was held on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The Town Clerk conducted the swearing in of board members before Superintendent Tim Connellan led the election of Board Officers. Board members offered nominees for chairperson, vice chair and secretary, then voted.

Terri Carmody nominated Brian Goralski (R) to continue in his role of BOE chair. Goralski has served in this capacity for the past 10 years. David Derynoski nominated Zaya Oshana (D), who was the top vote-getter in the recent election. Goralski was voted chair by a 5-3 vote. Lisa Cammuso was absent.

“One of my greatest honors in my 14 years on the board has been serving has chairman,” said Goralski. “My promise to you and to the people of Southington is I will do it in a bipartisan way and I will speak for the board as a whole.”

One nomination was cast for vice chair. Carmody was nominated by Colleen Clark. A unanimous roll call vote seated her as vice chair. Clark, nominated by Patricia Queen was elected secretary in a unanimous roll call vote.

Two newcomers have joined the board, Joseph Baczewski (R) and Lisa Cammuso (D). Republicans still hold a majority 5-4.

“I’d like to take a moment to thank the citizens of Southington for voting me into office as one of the newest members of this board,” said Baczewski. “It is all about the children and students of this town. Being a product of it, I can’t stress enough the importance of what we are doing here.”

Cammuso was out of the country and unable to attend the meeting, however she enlisted Bob Brown to read a statement on her behalf.

“I am honored that the people of Southington have put their trust in me and would like to express my gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community,” Cammuso wrote. “I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members to advocate for education and prepare student with 21st century skills.”

Due to Cammuso’s absence, the naming of committee members in their whole was put on hold until the board can meet in full.

