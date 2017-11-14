Observer seeks full-time news reporter

The Bristol Observer, a weekly in the 60,000-plus city of Bristol, Conn. seeks a passionate, story-telling watchdog reporter to join our team. This reporter would cover Bristol—and Plainville—from our Southington, Conn. office. This is multi-platform reporting: audio, video, photo, social media, print. Opportunities to layer on issue or themed beats based on need or interest. Help us offer a report readers don’t want to miss. One to three years reporting experience preferred, but up-and-coming cubs who can demonstrate grit and potential from internships or college work are welcome to apply. If you believe ethical, accurate, aggressive local journalism serves a vital role, and want to lead our craft into the future, apply: email letter about why we want you, resume, portfolio with REPORTER in the subject line to ra-hr@rep-am.com. EOE