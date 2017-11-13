STEPS and LISA, Inc. announce joint intervention and recovery program

Southington Youth Services and the Southington Town-wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS) are joining together with LISA, Inc. to address substance abuse issues with Southington teens. Last week, the organizations announced a new, comprehensive range of supports to reduce substance abuse in Southington.

In a press release, the multi-agency collaboration announced their 1-2-3 Prevention, Intervention and Recovery program, which is aimed to improve Southington’s capacity for preventing adolescent drug use. The program is focused on early intervention and recovery supports for families affected by drug use and is based on needs outlined in research data collected over the past seven years.

“The STEPS Coalition has been working hard for the past ten years to make substance abuse prevention a priority and develop relationships within the Southington community,” Southington director of youth services Christina Simms said in the press release. We were absolutely thrilled when we were given this unique opportunity to create a partnership with LISA, Inc. With this new partnership, we are able to continue our work with prevention but also help individuals that may need early intervention with substance abuse and offer support to families coping with a substance abuse addiction of a loved one.”

The main components of the three-part program include:

New prevention strategies for Southington educators to become more knowledgeable on different substances and how to establish an environment that will increase drug resistance skills among students.

Implementation of a new intervention program that will identify substance-using adolescents and offer an evidence-based intervention model through the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Expansion of the Southington’s Hope and Support group which provide support to parents whose children struggle with addition or who are in recovery.

During the first year, it is estimated the 1-2-3 Prevention, Intervention and Recovery Program will reach 92 Southington residents, including 50 educators, 18 youth, and 24 adults whose children are using or in recovery.

“We are grateful to the Bradley Henry Barnes & Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust at the Main Street Community Foundation for awarding this grant to fund this exciting new initiative for Southington,” LISA, Inc. executive director Kim Selvaggi said in the release. “Joining forces with the Southington STEPS Coalition to solve this problem is exactly the type of community work that we want to do more of.”

The mission of LISA, Inc. is to provide safe, supportive, empowering programs and services for vulnerable young people that facilitate healthy development, supportive relations, positive social and cultural experiences, exploration of spirituality, academic and vocational success and the development of meaningful life skills. LISA, Inc. is proud to have served Connecticut youth for over 40 years.

STEPS is Southington’s substance abuse prevention coalition, which strives to make prevention a priority in the Southington community through educating families, limiting access, and changing policies. Their work specifically focuses on underage drinking, tobacco, marijuana and prescription drug prevention and follows the Search Institute’s 40 developmental asset model.

To learn more about LISA, Inc., visit them at www.lisainc.org. To learn more about STEPS, visit them at www.southingtonsteps.org.