Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Nov. 11

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Nov. 11. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Football—In the first overtime of the program’s history, the Blue Knights suffered their second loss of the season after falling by a field goal at South Windsor (8-1), 30-27. Although the Knights coughed up the opening kickoff at South Windsor’s 46-yard line, the Bobcats came up empty on their first drive. The Knights punted on their first drive as well, but got on the board first on their next possession with a three-yard run by Ryan Montalvo as time expired in the first quarter. The Bobcats knotted the score on their next drive after James Tamburro broke the plane on a seven-yard run. The Knights headed into halftime with a 14-point lead following a pair of touchdowns from Tanner LaRosa (2-yard run) and Montalvo (20-yard run) on their next two possessions. South Windsor took advantage of receiving the opening kickoff of the second half. All it took was four plays for the Bobcats to cut the deficit to seven points following a 61-yard pass from Connor Kapisak to Colin Ryan, as Ryan ran down the field untouched on a wide-open wheel route. The Knights responded on their next drive and extended their lead to 13 points, following a missed extra point. Will Barmore took matters into his own hands and ran past the pylons from 17 yards out. However, South Windsor didn’t let the score get too far out of reach. The Bobcats ran the clock down to the final seconds of the third quarter on a 16-play drive that featured a balanced attack of eight runs and eight passes, and Kapisak connected with Tamburro on a 10-yard pass to bring the Bobcats within six. With just under six minutes remaining in the game, Kapisak found Ryan again on another wide-open wheel route for an unscathed, 56-yard touchdown. The four-play possession knotted the score, but Anthony Vecchio kept the game tied by blocking the ensuing extra point, eventually sending the contest into overtime. The Knights received the ball first and began their drive from South Windsor’s 10-yard line. With none of his options open on third down, Barmore escaped tacklers and a collapsing pocket by scrambling out to the left. He lobbed the ball back across the field to Montalvo, who bounced off tackles and thrust his way through the Bobcat defense for the go-ahead score. However, the touchdown was negated as the result of an off-the-ball personal foul that was committed before Montalvo reached the end zone. The ball was placed at South Windsor’s 15-yard line and the down was repeated, but the drive ended after Barmore was intercepted by Michael DaCosta on a throw to the end zone. On South Windsor’s first possession in the extra period, Cameron Plourde clinched the win for the Bobcats by converting a 22-yard field goal on fourth down. The Knights allowed a total of 359 yards, 225 in the air and 134 yards on the ground, which was second most this season. Montalvo paced the backfield with 151 yards on 19 carries. Barmore completed 14 of 22 passes for 124 yards. Jimmy Ringrose led all Southington receivers with 39 yards on three catches. Joe Koczera anchored the defense with 16 tackles, including 11 assists, and an interception. Ian Hall contributed with 14 tackles and a sack. Shaun Wagner and Sammy Thomson each batted down a pair of passes. The Knights will have a week to regroup from the loss and will return to the turf when they travel to Cheshire (6-3) for their regular season finale on Thanksgiving. Game time is 10 a.m. Cheshire is currently 10th in Class LL. Southington is currently 7-2 and holding on to the eighth and final spot in the Class LL postseason standings. The following seven teams are currently in front of Southington: Naugatuck (9-0), Darien (9-0), Shelton (8-1), Greenwich (8-0), West Haven (8-1), South Windsor (8-1), and East Hartford (8-1). Fairfield Prep (7-2) is sitting right behind Southington.

Girls Swimming & Diving—The Lady Knights traveled to East Hartford High School for the Class LL trials and advanced eight of their nine swimmers in nine events to the Class LL finals, while breaking two school records in the process. Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Maddie Symecko, and Olivia Fournier took eighth in the 200 medley relay and set a new school record with a time of 1:54.34. Fournier hopped back in the pool for the 50 freestyle and finished fifth with a new school record of 24.74. The following performances were also worthy of a trip to the Class LL finals: Duszak in the 100 breaststroke (7th, 1:10.30) and 50 freestyle (13th, 25.19); Fournier in the 100 freestyle (10th, 54.40); Hammarlund in the 100 backstroke (15th, 1:02.43) and 200 individual medley (23rd, 2:21.44); Patrycja Zajac in the 100 breaststroke (18th, 1:13.25); Symecko in the 100 backstroke (20th, 1:05.29); and Andie Nadeau as an alternate in the 200 freestyle (26th, 2:06.13). Duszak, Gianna Perugini, Nadeau, and Fournier are seeded eighth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.21. Nadeau, Kara Zazzaro, Symecko, and Hammarlund are seeded 13th in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:54.80. The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they travel to Wesleyan University in Middletown on Tuesday, Nov. 14 for the Class LL swimming championship. Warm-up is scheduled for 6 p.m. with competition starting at 7 p.m. Greenwich is the defending champion.

Girls Volleyball—The second-seeded Lady Knights advanced to the semifinals of the Class LL tournament for the first time since 2015 by earning their second-straight win with a 3-1 (25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17) victory over No. 10 Trumbull (15-6) at home in the quarterfinals. The Knights took the first two sets with late 5-0 runs, but the Eagles took the last three points of the third set to avoid a shutout. Southington held a one-point lead, 23-22, in the third set until the Eagles knotted the score on a dig error and took the next two points to clinch the set on a spike error and a ball that went untouched on miscommunication after a defensive dig. However, the Knights stormed back with runs of 4-0 and 5-0 midway through the fourth set and secured the win on a ball handling error following a late 4-0 run by the Eagles. Erica Bruno paced the offense with 16 kills and anchored the defense with three blocks. Other team leaders from the match included the following: Haley Larrabee (16-for-17 serving with 3 aces), Jenna Martin (20-for-21 serving with 3 aces), Nolyn Allen (23 digs), and Stephanie Zera (46 assists). The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they play No. 6 Greenwich (19-4) in the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The site and time of the match are to be announced by the CIAC. The Cardinals advanced to the semifinals by pulling an upset at No. 3 Ridgefield (16-3), 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-7), in the quarterfinals. Southington fell, 3-0, to Greenwich in the 2015 quarterfinals. Southington is currently 18-2. Other results from the quarterfinals included top-seeded Cheshire (20-0) over No. 8 Glastonbury (16-6) at home, 3-0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-16), and No. 5 Amity (17-3) over No. 20 Conard (14-9) at home, 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-18).

SOUTHINGTON FALL RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0-1 (3-0-1).

Week 2—11-3-2 (8-3-1).

Week 3—19-9-2 (8-6).

Week 4—28-15-2 (9-6).

Week 5—39-20-2 (11-5).

Week 6—46-23-3 (7-3-1).

Week 7—57-24-3 (11-1).

Week 8—65-25-4 (8-1-1).

Week 9—74-26-4 (9-1).

Week 10—78-30-4 (4-4).

Postseason:

Week 1—3-1 (3-1).

Week 2—7-4 (4-3).

