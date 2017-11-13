Obituary: Margaret ‘Jean’ (Stuart) Griffin, 93

Margaret “Jean” (Stuart) Griffin, 93, of Southington, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. She was the loving wife of the late Charles H. Griffin for 43 years.

Born on April 22, 1924 in Hartford to the late Lewis and Ella (Orr) Stuart, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Jean worked for a short time as a teacher and then in the insurance industry where she met her husband Charlie. She was a very smart, kind and humble lady. She loved animals and enjoyed sports, especially UCONN and University of Hartford women’s basketball. Jean loved the English language and enjoyed reading. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the choir where she liked singing old hymns. She also enjoyed watching movies and going to the theatre, attending shows at the Bushnell and Goodspeed Opera House with her family. She was also a member of the DAR, holding the position of regent.

Jean is survived by her son Stuart A. Griffin, daughter Patricia “Trish” J. Griffin and her sister Elizabeth Stuart, all of Southington. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Helen Stuart. Jean was very devoted to her husband, children and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to Fur-Gotten Tails Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 778, Plainville, CT 06062 or to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

Jean’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Cassena Care at New Britain for their compassion and excellent care over the last year.

A celebration of Jean’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 10 – 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

