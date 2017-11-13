Obituary: Joseph C. Mikulak, 93

Joseph C. Mikulak, 93, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November, 12, 2017 at The Pines at Bristol with his family by his side. He had been the loving husband of the late Aneila “Nell” (Aszklar) Mikulak for 68 years.

Born in New Britain on Oct. 2, 1924 to the late Stanley and Alexandra (Gondek) Mikulak, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Joseph proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 72 and a former member of the Falcon’s Nest 307. Joe loved to sing, had a strong faith and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church for most of his life.

Joseph is survived by his 3 children: Paul Mikulak of Deep River, Steve Mikulak and his wife Fredzia of Wolcott and Mary Klube and her husband Kevin of Mt. Airy, MD and daughter-in-law Debi Mikulak of Jupiter, FL; 9 grandchildren: Kristoffer Mikulak and Al; Sarah Messier and her husband Mike; Kathryn Mikulak and Nathaniel; Jennifer Spears and her husband Ryan; Jessica Klube and Bobby; Melissa Mikulak; Steven Mikulak; Amanda Madden and her husband Matthew and Alex Mikulak, and two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Miles. He is also survived by his brother Edward Mikulak of FL, sister Joan Osak of Plainville and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Joseph, an infant son John, five brothers: Stanley, Casmir, Thaddeus, Alexander and Frank Mikulak and two sisters: Lucy Janowski and Irene Squires.

Joe’s family would like to thank the entire staff at The Pines at Bristol and VITAS Hospice for their compassion and the excellent care they provided to him during his time with them.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory may be made to VITAS Hospice and Healthcare, 199 Park Road Ext. Ste. 102, Middlebury, CT 06762.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15. 2017 at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Southington. Burial with military honors will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 – 10:00 a.m., at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville.

