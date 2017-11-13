Obituary: Frances (Faryniarz) Kaczynski, 100

Frances (Faryniarz) Kaczynski, 100, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, November, 10, 2017. She was the wife of the late Stanley Kaczynski for 63 years.

Frances was born on Nov. 27, 1916 in Seaford, VA to the late Antoni and Sophie (Regula) Faryniarz and grew up on the family farm in Southington.

Frances was an active member of the Saint Stanislaus Church in Bristol where she was a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society and the Golden Agers.

She is survived by her daughter, Rita Hourihan and husband Michael of Southington; 2 granddaughters, Michelle Morris of Southington and Katie Theriault and husband Ryan of Bristol and 3 great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Brayden Morris and Kyle Theriault. She also leaves behind her sister, Ann McSwain of Grapevine, TX and many nieces and nephews, especially Florence and Charles Procko of Forestville, who brought her continual comfort.

Frances was predeceased by her sisters: Theresa Faryniarz, Pauline Prokop, Stephanie Gill, Mary Kogut, Julia Sklarsky, Jenny Rotundo and brothers: Stanley, Joseph, Frank and Anthony Faryniarz.

The family wishes to convene their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Arden Courts in Farmington for the love, care and comfort furnished to Frances throughout the years and also recognize the staff at McClean Hospice and volunteers, as well as the Arden Courts caregivers, Dzevida, Cynthia, Sarah and the entire nursing staff for making Frances’ final days so peaceful. Additionally, the family wishes to express their appreciation to the pastor and members of the Legion of Mary from St, Stanislaus for the frequent visits to Frances while at Arden Courts.

Funeral services will be held on at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home.

