Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Nov. 9

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Nov. 9. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Soccer—Southington’s nine-game winning streak and season ended after the 10th-seeded Lady Knights were edged by a goal, 2-1, at No. 7 Ridgefield (12-2-3) in the second round of the Class LL tournament. Just as she had scored the game-winning goal in the win against Hall (6-8-3) in the first round, Melissa Drexler returned to score the game’s first goal against the Tigers in the first half. Ridgefield’s Claire Middlebrook knotted the score before halftime, but it was Caitlin Slaminko who propelled the Tigers into the quarterfinals with a go-ahead score and eventual game-winner in the second half. Olivia Sherwood saved nine of Ridgefield’s 12 shots in the net. Southington took eight shots on goal. The Knights finished the season at 12-4-2. Ridgefield will travel to No. 2 Enfield (14-2-1) in the quarterfinals after the Eagles defeated No. 18 Cheshire (10-5-3), 1-0, at home in the second round. Other results from the second round included the following: top-seeded Suffield (17-0) over No. 16 Amity (10-4-4) at home, 2-0; No. 8 Darien (13-2-3) over No. 9 Shelton (12-4-2) at home, 2-1; No. 4 Staples (13-3-1) over No. 20 Fairfield Ludlowe (7-5-6) at home, 1-0; No. 12 Trumbull (12-3-3) over No. 5 Fairfield Warde (12-4-1) on the road, 3-1; No. 3 Newtown (14-2-1) over No. 19 Wilton (10-7-1) at home, 1-0; and No. 6 Glastonbury (12-2-3) over No. 11 Middletown (12-5-1) at home, 3-0. Other quarterfinal matchups include the following: Darien at Suffield, Trumbull at Staples, and Glastonbury at Newtown. All quarterfinal games are scheduled for Saturday.

Girls Volleyball—After earning a first-round bye, the second-seeded Lady Knights bounced back from their loss to RHAM (18-0) in the final of the CCC tournament with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-15) sweep of No. 15 Staples (13-8) at home in the second round of the Class LL tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals for the fourth-straight year. The victory was also their 16th shutout of the season. The Knights dominated commanded the opening sets with runs of 5-0 in the first set and 10 in the second set, but the Wreckers would go away easily and made the match interesting in the third set. With the score knotted at 20-20, the Wreckers went on a 4-1 run to take a 24-21 advantage and possibly keep the match going. However, the Knights secured the third set and the win on the heels of a 4-0 run that featured points from Brooke Cooney, Sarah Myrick, and a spike error committed by the Wreckers. Team leaders from the match included the following: Stephanie Zera helped anchor the defense with nine digs and dished out 43 assists, going 17-for-19 serving with three aces. Other team leaders included the following: Brooke Cooney (14 kills), Erica Bruno (3 blocks), and Nolyn Allen (9 digs). Southington will host No. 10 Trumbull (15-5) in the quarterfinals on Saturday after the Eagles upset No. 7 Danbury (16-6) in a full five-setter on the road in the second round, 3-2 (12-25, 25-11, 25-23, 16-25, 15-9). Match time is 6 p.m. Southington is currently 17-2. Other results from the second round included the following: Top-seeded Cheshire (19-0) over No. 16 Stamford (13-9) at home, 3-1 (17-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23); No. 8 Glastonbury (16-5) over No. 9 Newtown (15-6) at home, 3-0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-11); No. 20 Conard (14-8) over No. 4 Hamden (18-4) on the road, 3-2 (25-18, 21-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10); No. 5 Amity (16-3) over No. 21 Simsbury (12-9) at home, 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-18); No. 3 Ridgefield (16-2) over No. 19 New Canaan (13-9) at home, 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20); and No. 6 Greenwich (18-4) over No. 11 Newington (15-7) at home, 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 26-15). Other quarterfinal matchups include the following: Glastonbury at Cheshire, Conard at Amity, and Greenwich at Ridgefield. All quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Saturday as well.

