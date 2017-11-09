Southington Sports Hall of Fame inducts the Class of 2017

Hundreds flocked to the Aqua Turf last night for the induction of eight athletes, one coach, one booster, and two teams into the Southington Sports Hall of Fame. Emcee Mike Prairie, along with the help of Mazzarella Media put on a show for this class of inductees.
Since 2010, the hall of fame has recognized 123 Southington athletes, coaches, boosters, teams, media members, and fans with inductions into the sports hall of fame.
This year’s honored athletes were Henry Cence, Sal Conti, Cherraine Davis, Leslie Dunn-Carlson, Colleen Klopp-McCaughey, Gerry LaMontagne, Yvette Mirando-Sima, and Mark Sobolewski. Former SHS coach Jude Kelly and Southington athlete and booster Mat Florian were inducted, along with the 1957 Southington High School football team and the 1969 Southington Little League team.
Photos by JOHN GORALSKI
Read more about the inductees below:
Class of 2017: Southington’s hall of fame reflects every level of play
Hall of Fame-Southington’s boys of summer: The 1969 Little League all-stars raised the bar for youth sports
Hall of Fame: Good things come in small packages; The 1957 SHS football team proved that quality is better than quantity
Hall of Fame–In the trenches: Gerry LaMontagne anchored the line at Southington High School and Dartmouth
Hall of Fame–Some guys get all the ‘breaks’: Trick shot artist Sal ‘Cool Cat’ Conti is still leaving his mark on billiards
Hall of Fame–The ‘shot’ heard ‘round the world: Cherraine Davis was on the fast track to the Olympic Games
Hall of Fame–Speak softly, and carry a big bat: Mark Sobolewski was a clutch hitter every level from high school to the Olympics and minor leagues
Hall of Fame–Hey, Jude! From the wishbone to the air raid attack, Jude Kelly can simplify complex schemes
Hall of Fame – The Medalist: Yvette Mirando turned a state championship into a dynasty
Hall of Fame–Speak softly and carry a big stick: Leslie Dunn-Carlson overcame shyness to lead the Knights to a softball title
Hall of Fame–A coach’s dream: Mat Florian donates his services, his time, his money, and himself
Hall of Fame – Kool as a Kucumber: Colleen Klopp-McCaughey built programs with poise
Hall of Fame–Scoring is just common ‘Cence’: When ranking smart soccer players, Henry Cence was valedictorian