Southington Sports Hall of Fame inducts the Class of 2017

Hundreds flocked to the Aqua Turf last night for the induction of eight athletes, one coach, one booster, and two teams into the Southington Sports Hall of Fame. Emcee Mike Prairie, along with the help of Mazzarella Media put on a show for this class of inductees.

Since 2010, the hall of fame has recognized 123 Southington athletes, coaches, boosters, teams, media members, and fans with inductions into the sports hall of fame.

This year’s honored athletes were Henry Cence, Sal Conti, Cherraine Davis, Leslie Dunn-Carlson, Colleen Klopp-McCaughey, Gerry LaMontagne, Yvette Mirando-Sima, and Mark Sobolewski. Former SHS coach Jude Kelly and Southington athlete and booster Mat Florian were inducted, along with the 1957 Southington High School football team and the 1969 Southington Little League team.

Photos by JOHN GORALSKI

Read more about the inductees below: