Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Nov. 8

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Nov. 8. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Soccer—Southington’s seven-game winning streak and season ended after the 18th-seeded Blue Knights were blanked, 3-0, at No. 2 Glastonbury (14-2-1) in the second round of the Class LL tournament, suffering their second shutout of the season. The Knights fell, 3-1, at Glastonbury during the regular season. The Tomahawks scored all of their goals in the first half, spreading them out evenly throughout the half coming in the seventh, 24th, and 38th minutes. Although the Tomahawks controlled possession of the ball for most of the game, the Knights came close to goals in the second half. However, a breakaway towards the net with no defenders around was halted by the goalie, and a cross that found the front of the net was redirected wide of the post. Evan Daddona saved six of Glastonbury’s 13 shots in the net. Southington took 10 shots on goal and three corner kicks. The Knights finished the season at 10-6-2. Glastonbury will move on to play No. 23 Danbury (9-4-5) in the quarterfinals. Other results from the second round included the following: top-seeded Naugatuck (14-1-2) over No. 17 East Hartford (11-7) at home, 2-0; No. 25 Wilbur Cross (9-6-3) over No. 24 Pomperaug (9-7-2) on the road, 2-1 (2 OT); No. 20 Norwalk (11-5-2) over No. 29 Fairfield Warde (6-8-4) at home, 2-1; No. 5 Ridgefield (14-3-1) over No. 21 Staples (9-5-4) at home, 1-0 (2 OT); No. 23 Danbury (9-4-5) over No. 7 New Milford (12-3-3) on the road, 2-1 (2 OT); No. 3 Shelton (15-2-1) over No. 14 Trumbull (11-5-2) at home, 2-1; and No. 6 Farmington (13-2-3) over No. 11 Greenwich (12-5-1) at home, 1-0. Quarterfinal matchups will include the following: Wilbur Cross at Naugatuck, Norwalk at Ridgefield, Danbury at Glastonbury, and Farmington at Shelton. All quarterfinal games are scheduled for Friday.

Girls Swimming & Diving—Liz Beaulieu represented Southington in the Class LL diving qualifier at Middletown High School and placed 25th out of 28 divers with a score of 192.35. Beaulieu entered the meet with a season high of 174.95. The Cardinals dominated the meet, placing all four of their divers in the top five. Greenwich’s Katherine Russack won the meet with a score of 486.10 and was not alone on the podium, as teammates Annabelle Pollack (469.25) and Madeline Muldoon (452.75) were right behind her. Greenwich’s Kathryn Kirsch (422.70) was not far behind either, finishing fifth. Westhill-Stamford’s Abigail Desyr (438.40) took fourth. Warm-up is scheduled for 4 p.m. with competition starting at 5:30 p.m. The Knights will be back in the pool as a team when they travel to East Hartford High School for the Class LL swimming qualifier on Saturday. Warm-up is scheduled for 10 a.m. with competition starting at 11:30 a.m. The Class LL swimming championship will be held at Wesleyan University in Middletown on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Warm-up is scheduled for 6 p.m. with competition starting at 7 p.m. Greenwich is the defending champion. The following relays and individuals will represent Southington on Saturday, according to the qualifying psych sheet: the 200 medley relay (11th/21, 1:56.33); Andie Nadeau in the 200 freestyle (19th/38, 2:05.18) and 500 freestyle as an alternate (21st/38, 5:40.25); Kara Zazzaro in the 200 freestyle as an alternate (37th/38, 2:16.41); Meghan Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley (31st/43, 2:24.16) and 100 backstroke (19th/38, 1:03.88); Maddy Symecko in the 200 individual medley (34th/43, 2:25.64) and 100 backstroke (32nd/38, 1:06.38); Olivia Fournier in the 50 freestyle (13th/38, 25.11) and 100 freestyle (11th/39, 54.54); Julie Duszak in the 50 freestyle (15th/38, 25.27) and 100 breaststroke (9th/42, 1:11.39); Liz Beaulieu in diving (24th/28, 174.95); Julia Holland in the 500 freestyle as an alternate (37th/38, 6:11.52); Gina Calo in the 500 freestyle as an alternate (38th/38, 6:20.85); the 200 freestyle relay (11th/20, 1:45.57); Patrycja Zajac in the 100 breaststroke (17th/42, 1:13.31); Jenna Famiglietti in the 100 breaststroke (41st/42, 1:17.68); and the 400 freestyle relay (14th/19, 4:02.68).

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.