Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Nov. 7

These are the results for Southington High School's varsity contests for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Girls Soccer—The 10th-seeded Lady Knights advanced to the second round of the Class LL tournament for the first time since 2008 and the first time in Mike Linehan’s tenure as head coach of the girls soccer program after earning their ninth-straight win by blanking No. 23 Hall (6-8-3), 1-0, at home in the first round. The victory was also Southington’s 10th shutout of the season, as the Knights defeated the Warriors twice, 1-0, 2-0, during the regular season. Four minutes into the game, Kelly Doyle played a ball into the penalty box from about 15 yards out to Melissa Drexler who netted the lone score of the game on a backside goal. Both teams distributed even possession of the ball between one another with a fair share of opportunities on net in a scoreless second half, but both goalies also came up with crucial saves. Olivia Sherwood saved two of Hall’s four shots in the net. Southington took 12 shots on goal. The Knights will move on to play at No. 7 Ridgefield (11-2-3) in the second round on Thursday. Game time is 4 p.m. Southington is currently 12-3-2. Other results from the first round included the following: No. 16 Amity (10-3-4) over No. 17 Simsbury (9-4-4) at home, 2-0; No. 8 Darien (12-2-3) over No. 25 Danbury (5-9-3) at home, 2-0; No. 9 Shelton (12-3-2) over No. 24 South Windsor (7-10) at home, 3-0; No. 20 Fairfield Ludlowe (7-4-6) over No. 13 Conard (10-4-3) on the road, 1-0 (2 OT); No. 12 Trumbull (11-3-3) over No. 21 West Haven (6-6-5) at home, 3-1; No. 18 Cheshire (10-4-3) over No. 15 Brien McMahon (10-5-2) on the road, 2-1 (2 OT); No. 19 Wilton (10-6-1) over No. 14 NFA (11-6) on the road, 2-0; and No. 11 Middletown (12-4-1) over No. 22 Newington (8-9) at home, 4-0. Other second-round matchups include the following: Amity at top-seeded Suffield (16-0), Shelton at Darien, Fairfield Ludlowe at No. 4 Staples (12-3-1), Trumbull at No. 5 Fairfield Warde (12-3-1), Cheshire at No. 2 Enfield (13-2-1), Wilton at No. 3 Newtown (13-2-1), and Middletown at No. 6 Glastonbury (11-2-3). All second-round games are scheduled for Thursday as well.

Girls Swimming & Diving—Qualifiers for the Class LL meet were posted by the CIAC today. The following relays and individuals will represent Southington in the qualifiers, according to the qualifying psych sheet: the 200 medley relay (11th/21, 1:56.33); Andie Nadeau in the 200 freestyle (19th/38, 2:05.18) and 500 freestyle as an alternate (21st/38, 5:40.25); Kara Zazzaro in the 200 freestyle as an alternate (37th/38, 2:16.41); Meghan Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley (31st/43, 2:24.16) and 100 backstroke (19th/38, 1:03.88); Maddy Symecko in the 200 individual medley (34th/43, 2:25.64) and 100 backstroke (32nd/38, 1:06.38); Olivia Fournier in the 50 freestyle (13th/38, 25.11) and 100 freestyle (11th/39, 54.54); Julie Duszak in the 50 freestyle (15th/38, 25.27) and 100 breaststroke (9th/42, 1:11.39); Liz Beaulieu in diving (24th/28, 174.95); Julia Holland in the 500 freestyle as an alternate (37th/38, 6:11.52); Gina Calo in the 500 freestyle as an alternate (38th/38, 6:20.85); the 200 freestyle relay (11th/20, 1:45.57); Patrycja Zajac in the 100 breaststroke (17th/42, 1:13.31); Jenna Famiglietti in the 100 breaststroke (41st/42, 1:17.68); and the 400 freestyle relay (14th/19, 4:02.68). Beaulieu will represent Southington in the Class LL diving qualifier at Middletown High School tomorrow. Warm-up is scheduled for 4 p.m. with competition starting at 5:30 p.m. The Knights will be back in the pool as a team when they travel to East Hartford High School for the Class LL swimming qualifier on Saturday. Warm-up is scheduled for 10 a.m. with competition starting at 11:30 a.m. The Class LL swimming championship will be held at Wesleyan University in Middletown on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Warm-up is scheduled for 6 p.m. with competition starting at 7 p.m. Greenwich is the defending champion.

