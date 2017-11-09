Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Nov. 6

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Nov. 6. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Field Hockey—Southington’s seven-game winning streak and season ended after the 14th-seeded Lady Knights were blanked, 4-0, by No. 19 Newtown (9-7-1) at home in the qualifying round of the Class L tournament. Prior to Monday’s game, the last time the Knights played a Class L tournament game was in 2014 when they fell, 2-0, to Newtown in the qualifying round at home. Both teams garnered the same seeds, and Southington finished the regular season that year with the same overall record. Newtown finished the 2014 regular season at 7-9. The Nighthawks scored the game’s first goal less than nine minutes into the game and capped off the victory with three scores in the second half, as the first two goals of the second half came within the first 10 minutes. Maddie Belfonti saved five of Newtown’s nine shots in the cage. Southington took eight shots on goal and 14 penalty corners. The Knights finished the season at 10-7. Newtown will move on to play at No. 3 Greenwich (14-2) in the first round. Other results from the qualifying round included the following: No. 15 Ridgefield (10-6-1) over No. 18 Conard (8-6-3) at home, 4-1, and No. 16 Hamden (10-6-1) over No. 17 Amity (9-7) at home, 4-0. Other first-round matchups include the following: Hamden at top-seeded Enfield (16-0), No. 9 Fairfield Ludlowe (11-4-1) at No. 8 South Windsor (12-3-1), No. 13 Simsbury (10-5-1) at No. 4 Norwalk (14-2), No. 12 Hall (9-4-3) at No. 5 Darien (13-2-1), Ridgefield at No. 2 Cheshire (13-2-1), No. 10 Wilton (11-5) at No. 7 Staples (11-3), and No. 11 New Milford (10-5) at No. 6 Glastonbury (13-3). All first-round games are scheduled for Wednesday.

Boys Soccer—The 18th-seeded Blue Knights advanced to the second round of the Class LL tournament for the first time since 2015 by earning their seventh-straight win with a one-goal triumph, 2-1, at No. 15 Conard (9-5-3) in the first round. The Knights tied, 1-1, and blanked, 1-0, the Chieftains during the regular season. From about 30 yards out, Kieran Tindall lofted a free kick into the penalty box that was headed by Eli Rodriguez into the back of the net for the game’s first goal with just over 11 minutes to go before halftime. Midway through the second half, Evan Daddona saved a penalty kick, but Conard’s Cameron Orentas knotted the score after redirecting a teammate’s cross in the penalty box off the rebound in the 63rd minute. The Knights were awarded their first penalty kick of the season after Rodriguez was tripped in the penalty box in the 67th minute. Conard’s goalie dove to the right in an attempt to keep the game tied, but Hayden Burbank went to the opposite side and slid the ball into the left corner of the net for the go-ahead goal and eventual game-winner. Daddona saved six of Conard’s 10 shots in the net. Southington took eight shots on goal and two corner kicks. Southington will move on to play at No. 2 Glastonbury (13-2-1) in the second round on Wednesday, Nov. 8 after the Tomahawks earned a first-round bye. Game time is 2 p.m. Southington fell, 3-1, at Glastonbury during the regular season. The Knights are currently 10-5-2. Other results from the first round included the following: No. 17 East Hartford (11-6) over No. 16 Career Magnet-Hillhouse (9-5-3) on the road, 3-0; No. 25 Wilbur Cross (8-6-3) over No. 8 Hall (10-3-4) on the road, 1-0 (4-2 in penalty kicks); No. 24 Pomperaug (9-6-2) over No. 9 Fairfield Prep (10-3-4) on the road, 4-3; No. 29 Fairfield Warde (6-7-4) over No. 4 Newtown (12-3-2) on the road, 3-2 (9-8 in penalty kicks); No. 20 Norwalk (10-5-2) over No. 13 South Windsor (11-6) on the road, 3-1; No. 5 Ridgefield (13-3-1) over No. 28 Bridgeport Central (5-6-6) at home, 3-2; No. 21 Staples (9-4-4) over No. 12 Stamford (11-5-1) on the road, 1-0 (2 OT); No. 7 New Milford (12-2-3) over No. 26 Amity (8-8-1) at home, 4-3; No. 23 Danbury (8-4-5) over No. 10 Fairfield Ludlowe (9-2-6) on the road, 1-0 (5-3 in penalty kicks); No. 3 Shelton (14-2-1) over No. 30 Hartford Public (6-10-1) at home, 5-0; No. 14 Trumbull (11-4-2) over No. 19 Cheshire (9-6-2) at home, 2-0; No. 6 Farmington (12-2-3) over No. 27 Westhill (6-7-4) at home, 5-1; and No. 11 Greenwich (12-4-1) over No. 22 Hamden (8-5-4) at home, 2-0. Other second-round matchups include the following: No. East Hartford at top-seeded Naugatuck (13-1-2), Wilbur Cross at Pomperaug, Fairfield Warde at Norwalk, Staples at Ridgefield, Danbury at New Milford, Trumbull at Shelton, and Greenwich at Farmington. All second-round games are scheduled for Wednesday as well.

Girls Volleyball—The second-seeded Lady Knights will host No. 15 Staples (13-7) in the second round of the Class LL tournament on Thursday after the Wreckers swept No. 18 Brien McMahon (12-9), 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-18), at home in the first round. Match time is 6 p.m. Other results from the first round included the following: No. 16 Stamford (13-8) over No. 17 Hall (12-9) at home, 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-19); No. 8 Glastonbury (15-5) over No. 25 Fairfield Warde (9-12) at home, 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-12); No. 9 Newtown (15-5) over No. 24 NFA (9-10) at home, 3-1 (25-15, 25-22, 11-25, 25-20); No. 4 Hamden (18-3) over No. 29 Enfield (8-13) at home, 3-1 (25-15, 25-11, 22-25, 25-11); No. 20 Conard (13-8) over No. 13 New Britain (13-8) on the road, 3-1 (25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-10); No. 5 Amity (15-3) over No. 28 Shelton (8-13) at home, 3-0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-16); No. 21 Simsbury (12-8) over No. 12 South Windsor (13-8) on the road, 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-21); No. 7 Danbury (16-5) over No. 26 Kennedy (9-12) at home, 3-0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-14); No. 10 Trumbull (14-5) over No. 23 Wilbur Cross (10-11) at home, 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-17); No. 19 New Canaan (13-8) over No. 14 Westhill (13-8) on the road, 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-6); No. 6 Greenwich (17-4) over No. 27 Darien (8-12) at home, 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-6); and No. 11 Newington (15-6) over No. 22 East Hartford (11-10) at home, 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22). Second-round matchups include the following: Stamford at top-seeded Cheshire (18-0), Newtown at Glastonbury, Conard at Hamden, Simsbury at Amity, Trumbull at Danbury, New Canaan at Ridgefield, and Newington at Greenwich. All second-round matches are scheduled for Thursday as well.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.