Obituary: Vincenza (Vecchio) Pandolfo, 87

Vincenza (Vecchio) Pandolfo, 87, of Meriden, passed away on Monday Nov. 6, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Tommaso Pandolfo.

She is survived by her three daughters Michelina DiStasio and her husband Anthony, Carmela Salzillo and her husband Amato all of Southington and Joanne Pandolfo of Bristol, a grandson Pasquale DiStasio two granddaughters Maria Slapski and husband Henry all of Bristol and Giovanna and Josh Jillson of Meriden and a great grandson Hunter Amato-Jillson, she also leaves three sisters Maria and husband Pasquale DiChello, Teresa and Joseph Sabino all of Southington and Rosa Vecchio of Italy, also sisters-in-law Teresa Vecchio and Maria Vecchio and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son Constantino Pandolfo, brothers Gino Vecchio, Giuseppe and wife Irene Vecchio, Anthony Vecchio and a sister Elana Harop.

The family would like to give a special thank you to our adopted sister and caregiver Ana Reynoso for all the wonderful care love and attention.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, Nov. 10th at 10:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville for a Mass at 11 am. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 5-8 pm.

