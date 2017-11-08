Meeting listings for the Nov. 10 edition

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

PLANNING A FUTURE FOR YOUR FAMILY’S PAST. 7:30 p.m. at The Orchards second floor community room, 34 Hobart St. Marian Wood, author, researcher, and speaker will offer a seminar at the Southington Genealogical Society meeting. Learn how to organize and safeguard genealogical research and materials for today and tomorrow. Step by step, Wood will explain how to sort and store genealogical materials; determine what to keep and what to give away; write a “genealogical will” to keep materials in the family; and bring family history alive for future generations. More info at southingtongenealogicalsociety@gmail.com and southingtongenealogicalsociety.org

CHAMBER IN THE MORNING. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. on the third Wednesday of the month. Sponsored by the Southington Chamber of Commerce. Seminar offers business-building information, networking. Attendees encouraged to bring business cards and literature. Contact: Southington Chamber at (860) 628-8036.

ORCHARD VALLEY GARDEN CLUB. 9:45 a.m. to noon on the 4th Tuesday of every month at the American Legion hall, 66 Main St. Starts with a presentation at 10 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. Guest ($3) are always welcome. RSVP: thanlon@snet.net or call (860) 628-6975.

SOUTHINGTON GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY. 7:30 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of each month (except December) at the community room at the Orchards, 34 Hobart St. No admission charge.

ROTARY CLUB. Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. (except evenings for the last Tuesday of each month). Wednesday meetings at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Contact: Dolores Fanelli (860) 681-9548 or Christie Kuriger, (860) 426-0025.

CASTLE CRAIG CAMERA CLUB MEETINGS. First and third Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at 460 Broad St., Meriden. Monthly programs, techniques, field trips and competitions. Competition photos need to be submitted by 7 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. More info at castlecraigcamera.org.