Clerk certifies 2017 municipal election results

The Southington Town Clerk has certified the results of Tuesday’s municipal elections.

Town Council

The Democrats took control of the Town Council, 5-4. Democrat Chris Palmieri led all candidates with 5,407 votes. Democrats include Palmieri, Dawn Miceli, Chris Poulos, John Barry, and Kelly Morrissey. Republicans include Victoria Triano, Tom Lombardi, Mike Riccio, and William Dziedzic. The board consists of nine members, and each serves a two-year term.

Board of Finance

Republicans stay in control of the Board of Finance, 4-2. Republican Edward Pocock Jr. led all candidates with 5,243 votes. Republicans include Pocock, John Leary, Joseph Labieniec, and Tony Morrison. Democrats include Susan Zoni and Kevin Beaudoin. The board consists of six members and each serves a two-year term.

Board of Education

Republicans lost their 6-3 super majority on the Board of Education, but they still control the board, 5-4. Democrat Zaya Oshana led all candidates with 5,250 votes. Republicans include Terri Carmody, Brian Goralski, Colleen Clark, Patricia Queen, and Joseph Baczewski. Democrats include Oshana, David Derynoski, Bob Brown, and Lisa Cammuso. The board consists of nine members and each serves a two-year term.

Planning and Zoning Commission

Republicans hold super majority control of the Planning and Zoning Commission, 5-2. Republican Paul Chaplinsky Jr. led all candidates with 5,363 votes. Republicans Chaplinsky, Michael DelSanto, and Robert Hammersly and Democrat Susan Locks will join Jennifer Clock (R), James Morelli (R), and Jim Sinclair (D) on the seven member board with staggered four-year terms. Clock, Morelli, and Sinclair will be up for re-election in 2019.

Board of Water Commissioners

This bipartisan board is split, 3-3. Republican Ralph Warner led all candidates with 7,013 votes. Warner and Democrats Thomas Murphy and Rudolph Cabata will join Erica Pocock (R), Michael Domian (R), and Robert Berkmoes (D) on this six member board with staggered four-year terms. Pocock, Domian, and Berkmose will be up for re-election in 2019.

