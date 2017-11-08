Art listings for the Nov. 10 edition

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

SOUTHINGTON

PAINTING WITH LEIF NILSSON. 7 p.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association art program free and open to the public. Plein-air impressionistic landscape painting demo with Lyme Academy graduate Leif Nilsson.

NOW thru NOV. 30

SOUTHINGTON

NASSAR AND COUTURE EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association November artists of the month features paintings by Joanne Nassar and Christmas pictures by Ellen S. Couture.

JOANNE NASSAR EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Paintings by Wallingford native Joanne Nassar. Show is titled, “Sidewalk Chalk.” Call the Orchards for viewing hours at (860) 628-5656. More info at southingtonartsandcrafts.com or southingtonorchards.org

ALL ACCESS EXHIBIT. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. November’s artists of the month, the All Access program, gives adults with intellectual disabilities a chance to exercise their creativity. The exhibit will include drawings, paintings, sculpture, collage and weaving.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

THURSDAY, JAN. 11

SOUTHINGTON

THURSDAY, FEB. 8

SOUTHINGTON

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

SOUTHINGTON

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

SOUTHINGTON

THURSDAY, MAY 24

SOUTHINGTON

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRAWING COMICS WORKSHOP. Fridays, beginning July 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Learn how to draw in the style of your favorite comic books. For kids aged 6-13. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

SOCCA SMORGASBORG WORKSHOP. Mondays, beginning July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Sculpture, painting, drawing, pottery and more. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Gather a group of least 5 friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581