Southington Public Library listings for the Nov. 10 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

November

Closed on Veteran’s Day. Friday, Nov. 10 and Sataurday, Nov. 11. The library is closed.

Artist of the Month is Ruxandra Iliescu. Photographer Ruxandra Iliescu is the November artist of the month in the Gallery at the Library. Iliescue was recipient of a Student Award for Excellence at the Connecticut Art Director Club's 27th Annual Award Show, along with Best in Photography in 1998 and an Honorable Mention at the Southington Art Show in 2000 and 2003. She finds inspiration in nature and in the beauty that landscapes have to offer.

Book Discussion – And the Award Goes To… Tuesday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m. Carole Shmurak facilitates this discussion of "What the Dead Know," by Laura Lippman made into a 2007 feature film.

Come Write In: How to get your book published . Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. A free webinar on Biblioboard's self-publishing tools. Learn to use these free utilities to create your manuscript, submit it for review and have it published in Biblioboard's digital library.

Recognizing Signs and Symptoms of Autism and other Behavioral Health Issues in Children. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. Registration required. Kate Deer, program manager of Wheeler's Autism Diagnostic Evaluation program, part of Wheeler's Diagnostic Assessment and Referral Team (DART) is the featured speaker. Co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library and The Southington Health Outreach Project, a program of Wheeler Clinic. Resources and light refreshments are available. Space is limited.

Ongoing

Anime Club (meets weekly). Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime.

Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.

Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.

Gamers Gathering . Mondays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and spend a few hours playing your favorite board games and card games or trying new ones. Ages 13 and up.

Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over.

Pajama Jam. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. No registration. Drop-in evening storytime. The whole family will sing, dance, move, grove and listen to stories. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Stuffed animals are welcome.

Read, Rock & Rhyme. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults.

Saturday Morning Movies . Saturdays, beginning at 10 a.m. in the children's department. Popular kid's movies are shown.

Southington Sassy Skeins. Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 1 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts. Mentors will help get you started. Needles, yarn, and instruction books available.

Teen Chess Club . Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Nov. 8. Stop by the Teen Zone and pit your mind against other chess enthusiasts.

Two-gether Tales. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults.

