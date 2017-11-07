Seniors’ listings for the Nov. 10 edition

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Tour the assisted living, adult day and memory care community. Marie Terzak, retirement counselor, will lead the event. Light refreshments will be served. More info, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020 or visit mulberrygardens.org.

TUESDAY, NOV. 14

SOUTHINGTON

SENIOR CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING. 4:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Calendar House members and the public are encouraged to attend.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15

SOUTHINGTON

CALENDAR HOUSE BUILDING COMMITTEE MEETING. 4:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Be aware of the activities surrounding the development of the new Calendar House. Public is welcome.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

SOUTHINGTON

CHOICES COUNSELING EVENT. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Memorial campus, 81 Meriden Ave., conference room A. Sponsored by HHC Center for Healthy Aging. Certified CHOICES counselors will provide consultations. Space is limited. For appointments, call 1-(877) 424-4641.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Tour the independent and assisted living community. More info, call retirement counselor Jessica Baillargeon, (860) 628-5656 or visit southingtonorchards.org.

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

SOUTHINGTON

CHRISTMAS TREE SHOP TRIP. 9:15 a.m. from Grace Methodist Church parking lot, Spring Lake Rd. Park in the back of the church parking lot. Cost is $5 for transportation. Stop for lunch at HomeTown Buffet. Limit to 50 passengers.

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

SOUTHINGTON

MEMBERSHIP MEETING. 1 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. All are welcome. After the meeting, DEEP master wildlife conservationist Ginny Apple will be sharing, “The Bear Reality,” providing education and facts about bears and help dispel myths and common misunderstandings. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP at (860) 621-3014.

MONDAY, DEC. 4

SOUTHINGTON

CHRISTMAS MEMORIES. 11:30 a.m. at the Aqua Turf, Mulberry St. Doug Farony and his six-piece band celebrate Dean Martin’s 100th birthday with a selection of music. Coffee and donuts on arrival. Family style lunch. Cost is $64. RSVP at (860) 621-3014.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

SOUTHINGTON

STEPPIN OUT BAND. 11 a.m. at the Aqua Turf, Mulberry St. Steppin Out band will play holiday music. Cost is $1 and includes salad, pasta, sliced roast turkey, chicken Kathryn, potato, vegetable, and dessert. RSVP at (860) 621-3014.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

SOUTHINGTON

CALENDAR HOUSE FESTIVE HOLIDAY PARTY. Noon at Aqua Turf, Kay’s Pier South, Mulberry St. Cost is $30. Menu is tossed salad; penne bolognese; baked scrod; roast beef; maple glazed carrots; garlic whipped potatoes; rolls; coffee; soda; cookies; and biscottis. Entertainment provided by local DJ Billy Jones. Cash Bar. RSVP at (860) 621-3014.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Second Tuesday of every month (except December). Facilitators provide suggestions, community support, and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED. Senior Transportation Services, Inc. is a nonprofit transportation service for senior citizens, age 55 and older in need of volunteer drivers willing to commit to 2 hours a week to meet the needs of their community in aiding seniors to “age in place.” Mileage for volunteer drivers is reimbursed. Contact: (860) 224-7117 or at seniortransportationservices@yahoo.com

CALLING ALL BINGO CALLERS. Thursdays and Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Volunteers needed for bingo callers. Contact Carol Volpe, (860) 628-5656.

IN HOME ASSESSMENTS FOR OVER-55. Geriatric specialists provide free in-home assessments to Southington residents. Paid by the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation. Provided funding to Hartford HealthCare Center at Home for free home consultations with a geriatrician, geriatric pharmacist or occupational therapist. For more info, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BRIDGE AT THE ORCHARDS OF SOUTHINGTON. 1 p.m. on Mondays at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Do you like to play cards and meet new people? Learn the game of bridge and become a member of their Bridge Club. For more information, please call Edesa Ciscar at (860) 628-5656.

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. Third Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free monthly club for older adults seeking socialization and meaningful activities. Coffee socials, live music, lunch, bingo and more while socializing in a safe and friendly setting. Limited seating and transportation may be provided. RSVP Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.