Police blotter for the Nov. 10 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Oct. 27 to Wednesday, Nov. 1:
- Eric Cillo, 43, of 95 Main St., Berlin, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Thomas Skawinski, 18, of 70 Grove Hill St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.
- Mark Casella, 55, of 500 Pleasant St., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with use of a motor vehicle without permission. In a separate incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Nathan Cannon, 22, of 45 Manross Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, evading responsibility, and failure to drive in proper lane.
- Mildrede Adonis, 27, of 5 A Woodside Ave., Danbury, was arrested on Oct. 30 and charged with fifth degree larceny.
- Skyelin Lamontagne, 20, of 266 Curtiss St., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 30 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Keith Dubin, 31, of 146 Delahunty Dr., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with third degree child pornography.
- Amanda Bedell, 24, of 81 Wheeler Village, Southington, was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Joshua Jennings, 31, of 715 East St., New Britain, was arrested on Nov. 1 and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Kirra L. Berton, 33, of 495 Congress Ave., New Haven, was arrested on Nov. 1 and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, credit card theft, credit card fraud, third degree identity theft, and criminal impersonation.