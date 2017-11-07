Fire report for the Nov. 10 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 63 incidents from Monday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 29:
Monday, Oct. 23
- 9:29:48 a.m., 820 Marion Ave., Strong School, Service Call
- 11:03:49 a.m., 273 Queen St., Vehicle accident
- 11:30:14 a.m., 450 Wedgewood Rd., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 1:10:00 p.m., 820 Marion Ave., Strong School, Service Call
- 5:13:14 p.m., 697 S. End Rd., Dispatched and canceled en route
- 6:21:43 p.m., 96 Bruce Ave., Unauthorized burning
Tuesday, Oct. 24
- 10:33:33 a.m., 41 Luty Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 11:41:13 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Good intent call
- 12:39:34 p.m., 90 Squires Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 2:53:11 p.m., Belleview Ave. and Hart Acre, Electrical wiring/ equipment
- 2:58:09 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Details unknown
- 3:34:19 p.m., 185 W. Main St., Bright Beginnings, Details unknown
- 4:18:25 p.m., 185 W. Main St., Bright Beginnings, Smoke detector activation
- 7:16:55 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Details unknown
- 7:18:57 p.m., 1816 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Alarm system activation
- 9:47:26 p.m., 1177 West St., Pack Tracks, Details unknown
- 10:10:11 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement, Details unknown
- 10:12:02 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement, Details unknown
Wednesday, Oct. 25
- 6:52:12 a.m., 500 Executive Blvd., Smoke detector activation
- 9:30:00 a.m., 70 Church St., Plantsville, Public service
- 10:00:57 a.m., 45 Homesdale Ave., Animal problem
- 12:34:23 p.m., 1341 Marion Ave., Alarm system sounded
- 12:47:04 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Dispatched and canceled en route
- 1:46:51 p.m., 1 Della Bitta Dr., Town Highway Dept., Radiation leak, radioactive
- 1:57:34 p.m., 500 Executive Blvd. South, Alarm system activation
- 2:52:15 p.m., 472 Marion Ave., Smoke detector activation
- 6:46:24 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Good intent call, Other
- 9:20:47 p.m., 142 Aspen Way, CO incident
Thursday, Oct. 26
- 6:27:04 a.m., 4 Pond Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 7:55:39 a.m., 26 Darling St., Assist police or other government entity
- 8:42:36 a.m., 122 Peters Circle, Assist police or other government entity
- 8:47:58 a.m., 1 Della Bitta Dr., Town Highway Dept., Radiation leak, radioactive
- 9:30:32 a.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Hatton, Public service
- 10:30:00 a.m., 21 Cummings St., Giggles, Public service
- 1:00:31 p.m., Laning St. and Queen St., Vehicle accident
- 1:36:54 p.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Hatton, Public service
- 3:51:04 p.m., County Rd. and Farmingberry, Vehicle accident
Friday, Oct. 27
- 4:44:42 a.m., 7 Maple Rock Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 9:27:01 a.m., 145 Dunham St., Thalberg, Public service
- 4:29:37 p.m., 800 Queen St., Burger King, Vehicle Accident
- 6:05:32 p.m., 109 Church St., CO detector activation
- 6:23:31 p.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, Assist invalid
- 9:25:39 p.m., 129 Craig Ave., Dispatched and canceled en route
- 10:29:40 p.m., 80 Vernondale Dr., Power line down
- 11:27:35 p.m., 4 Hickory Hill, Water or steam leak
Saturday, Oct. 28
- 12:21:04 a.m., 13 Hickory Hill, Building fire
- 11:14:57 a.m., 500 Darling St., HazMat release investigation
- 12:19:42 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
- 1:20:10 p.m., 433 Hart St., Unauthorized burning
- 1:54:25 p.m., 29 Darling St., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 2:45:52 p.m., 2795 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Assist police or other government entity
- 8:22:45 p.m., 73 Silo Dr., Water or steam leak
- 9:16:32 p.m., 359 Berlin St., Unauthorized burning
Sunday, Oct. 29
- 12:37:55 p.m., 86 Lady Slipper Ln., CO detector activation
- 13:36:59 136 SHEFFIELD PL /136 SHE 743 Smoke detector activation, n
- 13:49:21 148 MOUNTAIN EDGE DR /148 511B Lock-out Building
- 16:02:12 111 JOHANNA CR 743C Smoke detector activation,
- 23:46:36 23 HART ACRE RD /23 HART 440 Electrical wiring/equipment
- 23:55:31 1816 MERIDEN WATERBURY TP 735 Alarm system sounded due to
Monday, Oct. 30
- 0:05:12 1259 QUEEN ST /1259 QUEEN 445 Arcing, shorted electrical e
- 0:06:28 365 SPRING LAKE RD /365 S 445 Arcing, shorted electrical e
- 0:11:56 1354 MARION AV 444 Power line down
- 0:20:36 1331 EAST ST /1331 EAST S 461 Building or structure weaken