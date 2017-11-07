Fire, Listings

Fire report for the Nov. 10 edition

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 63 incidents from Monday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 29:

Monday, Oct. 23

  • 9:29:48 a.m., 820 Marion Ave., Strong School, Service Call
  • 11:03:49 a.m., 273 Queen St., Vehicle accident
  • 11:30:14 a.m., 450 Wedgewood Rd., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
  • 1:10:00 p.m., 820 Marion Ave., Strong School, Service Call
  • 5:13:14 p.m., 697 S. End Rd., Dispatched and canceled en route
  • 6:21:43 p.m., 96 Bruce Ave., Unauthorized burning

Tuesday, Oct. 24

  • 10:33:33 a.m., 41 Luty Dr., Smoke detector activation
  • 11:41:13 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Good intent call
  • 12:39:34 p.m., 90 Squires Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS
  • 2:53:11 p.m., Belleview Ave. and Hart Acre, Electrical wiring/ equipment
  • 2:58:09 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Details unknown
  • 3:34:19 p.m., 185 W. Main St., Bright Beginnings, Details unknown
  • 4:18:25 p.m., 185 W. Main St., Bright Beginnings, Smoke detector activation
  • 7:16:55 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Details unknown
  • 7:18:57 p.m., 1816 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Alarm system activation
  • 9:47:26 p.m., 1177 West St., Pack Tracks, Details unknown
  • 10:10:11 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement, Details unknown
  • 10:12:02 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement, Details unknown

Wednesday, Oct. 25

  • 6:52:12 a.m., 500 Executive Blvd., Smoke detector activation
  • 9:30:00 a.m., 70 Church St., Plantsville, Public service
  • 10:00:57 a.m., 45 Homesdale Ave., Animal problem
  • 12:34:23 p.m., 1341 Marion Ave., Alarm system sounded
  • 12:47:04 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Dispatched and canceled en route
  • 1:46:51 p.m., 1 Della Bitta Dr., Town Highway Dept., Radiation leak, radioactive
  • 1:57:34 p.m., 500 Executive Blvd. South, Alarm system activation
  • 2:52:15 p.m., 472 Marion Ave., Smoke detector activation
  • 6:46:24 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Good intent call, Other
  • 9:20:47 p.m., 142 Aspen Way, CO incident

Thursday, Oct. 26

  • 6:27:04 a.m., 4 Pond Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
  • 7:55:39 a.m., 26 Darling St., Assist police or other government entity
  • 8:42:36 a.m., 122 Peters Circle, Assist police or other government entity
  • 8:47:58 a.m., 1 Della Bitta Dr., Town Highway Dept., Radiation leak, radioactive
  • 9:30:32 a.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Hatton, Public service
  • 10:30:00 a.m., 21 Cummings St., Giggles, Public service
  • 1:00:31 p.m., Laning St. and Queen St., Vehicle accident
  • 1:36:54 p.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Hatton, Public service
  • 3:51:04 p.m., County Rd. and Farmingberry, Vehicle accident

Friday, Oct. 27

  • 4:44:42 a.m., 7 Maple Rock Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
  • 9:27:01 a.m., 145 Dunham St., Thalberg, Public service
  • 4:29:37 p.m., 800 Queen St., Burger King, Vehicle Accident
  • 6:05:32 p.m., 109 Church St., CO detector activation
  • 6:23:31 p.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, Assist invalid
  • 9:25:39 p.m., 129 Craig Ave., Dispatched and canceled en route
  • 10:29:40 p.m., 80 Vernondale Dr., Power line down
  • 11:27:35 p.m., 4 Hickory Hill, Water or steam leak

Saturday, Oct. 28

  • 12:21:04 a.m., 13 Hickory Hill, Building fire
  • 11:14:57 a.m., 500 Darling St., HazMat release investigation
  • 12:19:42 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
  • 1:20:10 p.m., 433 Hart St., Unauthorized burning
  • 1:54:25 p.m., 29 Darling St., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
  • 2:45:52 p.m., 2795 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Assist police or other government entity
  • 8:22:45 p.m., 73 Silo Dr., Water or steam leak
  • 9:16:32 p.m., 359 Berlin St., Unauthorized burning

Sunday, Oct. 29

  • 12:37:55 p.m., 86 Lady Slipper Ln., CO detector activation
  • 13:36:59 136 SHEFFIELD PL /136 SHE 743 Smoke detector activation, n
  • 13:49:21 148 MOUNTAIN EDGE DR /148 511B Lock-out Building
  • 16:02:12 111 JOHANNA CR 743C Smoke detector activation,
  • 23:46:36 23 HART ACRE RD /23 HART 440 Electrical wiring/equipment
  • 23:55:31 1816 MERIDEN WATERBURY TP 735 Alarm system sounded due to

Monday, Oct. 30

  • 0:05:12 1259 QUEEN ST /1259 QUEEN 445 Arcing, shorted electrical e
  • 0:06:28 365 SPRING LAKE RD /365 S 445 Arcing, shorted electrical e
  • 0:11:56 1354 MARION AV 444 Power line down
  • 0:20:36 1331 EAST ST /1331 EAST S 461 Building or structure weaken

