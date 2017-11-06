Obituary: Paul Alexander Zissis, 64

Paul Alexander Zissis, 64, of Plantsville, CT passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Hospital of Central CT @ Bradley Memorial.

Paul was born in New Britain, CT August 14, 1953 and was the son of the late Alexander Paul and Marie (Kypreos) Zissis. He worked for Davidson Specialty Food Co. as a truck driver for several years.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife Priscilla (Boutote) Zissis of Plantsville, CT his son – Christopher Zissis and his wife Gina Friedt of Windsor, CT – his daughter Lindsay Zissis of San Francisco, CA, his two sisters Alexandria “Sandy” Spadaccini of New Britain, CT and Christine Bramhall of Southington, CT.

Funeral rites for Paul were held November 2, 2017 at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place was at Quinnipiac Cemetery, Marion Ave., Plantsville, CT.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Veterans Home & Hospital, 287 West St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 W. Main St., New Britain, CT 06052. To extend condolences to the Zissis family or to share a memory of Paul, please visit shakerfuneralhome.com.