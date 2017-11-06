Forever in Blue Jeans on Nov. 17: Brumback to receive Compass Award for his Town Manager career

On Friday, Nov. 17, hundreds will gather at the Aqua Turf Club for an evening of dinner, dancing and fundraising for the Southington Community YMCA. The evening will be highlighted with a special presentation to Town Manager Garry Brumback who is to be presented with this year’s “Compass Award.”

“We are really excited about this year’s event,” says Southington YMCA Executive Director, John Myers. “Over the past 15 years, Forever in Blue Jeans has grown to be our most highly anticipated and largest fundraiser of the year. It’s a fun time for a great cause.”

The evening is marked with a special presentation to a person who the YMCA’s Board of Directors has selected to be recognized for his/her work in the Southington community.

“The 11th Annual Compass Award is designed to shed some light on an individual who we feel deserves special mention at such a large community event,” says YMCA Board of Directors President, Dan Daigle. “We selected Garry Brumback because he is leaving his position serving as our Town Manager after seven years of working to make the Town of Southington a better place for all of us to live and work. We couldn’t let him leave without showing our appreciation.”

When he learned of his recognition, Brumback was both surprised and honored “to be recognized by an organization and community my wife and I have enjoyed so much.”

According to Community Development Director, Shannon Eterginio, this year’s event is expected to draw nearly 700 people to raise an estimated $80,000. “Proceeds benefit the Southington Community YMCA’s annual community support campaign so that we can be sure everyone in town – regardless of age, income or background – has the opportunity to grow and thrive at the Y,” says Eterginio.

“The Y is so much more than a gym and swim. We’re a cause aimed at strengthening our community,” says Eterginio. This past summer, the Southington Y provided scholarships to 98 children so they could attend camp. In 2017, 30 cancer survivors will have participated in the Y’s free LIVESTRONG program, which helps people recovering from cancer treatment get back to health. The Y in the Afternoon Outreach Program serves 35-50 kids a day in at-risk neighborhoods in town to be sure those kids get help with homework, physical activity and a healthy snack.

The list of services the Y provides to ensure a healthy, happy community continues. According to Eterginio, “We never want to turn anyone away from our Y for financial reasons. We work tirelessly to be sure this doesn’t happen. This year’s event is going to be a lot of fun for a great cause.”

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.sccymca.org.