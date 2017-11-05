Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Nov. 4

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Nov. 4. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Volleyball—The second-seeded Lady Knights suffered their third loss and shutout of the season after getting swept, 3-0 (25-8, 25-23, 25-10), by top-seeded RHAM (18-0) at Glastonbury High School in the final of the CCC tournament. Southington fell, 3-0, to RHAM during the regular season. The win was RHAM’s fourth conference title and third in four years. Although the Knights played slightly better than their first meeting with the Sachems, Saturday night’s match still came down to a battle over the net, which the Sachems won. In the first set, the Sachems caught the Knights off balance and found holes in their defense with a heavy artillery of spikes, forcing the Knights to commit an abundance of unforced errors through runs of 5-0 and 10-0. The Knights managed to settle down though and battled back, making things interesting in a much more balanced second set. With the score knotted at 22-22, the Sachems grabbed the next two points off net and serve receive errors. A Hannah Zelina block brought the Knights to within a point, until the Sachems took the set on a dig error. The Knights kept the third set close, trailing by four early on, until the Sachems ran away with the match after going on a 13-2 run. Stephanie Zera went 8-for-9 serving with a pair of aces and dished out 15 assists. Other team leaders from the match included the following: Sarah Myrick (5 kills), Brooke Cooney (4 blocks), Hannah Zelina (4 blocks), and Nolyn Allen (10 digs). The Knights earned the second seed and a first-round bye in the Class LL tournament and will host the winner of No. 18 Brien McMahon (12-8) at No. 15 Staples (12-7) in the second round on Thursday, Nov. 9. Match time is 6 p.m. Southington finished the regular season at 16-2. All first-round matches are set to take place on Monday, Nov. 6.

SOUTHINGTON FALL RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0-1 (3-0-1).

Week 2—11-3-2 (8-3-1).

Week 3—19-9-2 (8-6).

Week 4—28-15-2 (9-6).

Week 5—39-20-2 (11-5).

Week 6—46-23-3 (7-3-1).

Week 7—57-24-3 (11-1).

Week 8—65-25-4 (8-1-1).

Week 9—74-26-4 (9-1).

Postseason:

Week 1—3-1 (3-1).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Girls Volleyball (16-2), 10/4 vs. Platt; Girls Soccer (11-3-2), 10/10 vs. East Hartford; Boys Soccer (9-5-2), 10/20 at Newington; Field Hockey (10-6), 10/25 at EO Smith.

Teams that Clinched Division Titles—Football (7-1, 4-0), Girls Volleyball (16-2, 9-1).

Runners’ Season Bests:

BOYS

Shane Leone (-)—16:39, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Conner Leone (-)—16:40.0, 10/17 at CCC Championship at Wickham Park, Manchester. Sean Young (-)—17:02, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Matt Penna (-)—17:10, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Ryan Slesinski (-)—17:19, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Jeff Hannigan (-)—17:37.64, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Tanner Sperry (-)—17:55.03, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational.

GIRLS

Kate Kemnitz (-)—20:27.23, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Isabella Scalise (-)—20:37, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Julia Michnowicz (-)—20:46, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Natalia Adamczyk (-)—20:46.84, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Sarah Minkiewicz (-)—20:54, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Laini Pizzitola (-)—21:09, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Kailey Schmarr (-)—21:11, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon.

Swimmers/Divers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Freestyle (2:07.99)—Olivia Fournier, 1:59.86 (2nd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA; Andie Nadeau, 2:05.18 (1st improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

200 Individual Medley (2:28.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 2:24.16 (2nd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA; Maddie Symecko, 2:25.64 (1st improved), 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA.

50 Freestyle (26.69)—Olivia Fournier, 25.11 (3rd improved), 11/2 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Julie Duszak, 25.27 (3rd improved), 10/18 vs. Conard at Southington YMCA.

Diving (166.00)—Liz Beaulieu, 174.95, 10/6 vs. Farmington at Miss Porter’s School.

100 Fly (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:03.13, 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA.

100 Freestyle (58.79)—Olivia Fournier, 54.76 (4th improved), 11/2 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

500 Freestyle (5:51.99)—Andie Nadeau, 5:40.25 (3rd improved), 10/4 vs. Hall at Southington YMCA.

100 Backstroke (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:03.88 (2nd improved), 10/24 vs. Berlin at Plainville High School; Maddie Symecko, 1:06.38 (1st improved), 11/2 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

100 Breaststroke (1:17.99)—Julie Duszak, 1:11.39 (2nd improved), 9/27 vs. East Catholic at Southington YMCA; Patrycja Zajac, 1:13.31 (4th improved), 11/2 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Jenna Famiglietti, 1:17.68, 11/2 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.