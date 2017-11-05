Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Nov. 3

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Nov. 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Cross Country—As the only Knight to represent Southington in the state open at Wickham Park in Manchester, Conner Leone took 53rd out of 181 runners with a time of 17:17, which was his second-fastest time at Wickham Park this season and fourth-fastest time on the season. Fairfield Prep’s Drew Thompson (15:44) beat out Cheshire’s Brendan Murray (16:01) by 17 seconds to win the boys race. With four of its five top runners finishing from 16th to 20th, Xavier (61, 1:23:01) edged Staples (61, 1:22:45) to claim its 12th CIAC boys state open title. Peter Schulten (8th, 16:22) paced Xavier. Wilton’s Morgan McCormick (18:23) beat out Pomperaug’s Katherine Wiser (18:42) by 19 seconds to win the girls race. Led by Angela Braga (11th, 19:56), Glastonbury (80, 1:42:07) placed four of its top five runners in the top 25 to come away with its fourth CIAC girls state open title, edging Danbury (128, 1:43:35). The New England championship is scheduled to be held at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast, Maine on Saturday, Nov. 11. The girls race is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., with the boys race following at 12:30 p.m. Staples is the boys defending champion, and Champlain Valley, Vt. is the defending girls champion.

Field Hockey—Pairings for the Class L tournament were posted by the CIAC today. The 14th-seeded Lady Knights will host No. 19 Newtown (8-7-1) in the qualifying round on Monday, Nov. 6. Game time is 2 p.m. Southington finished the regular season at 10-6. Other qualifying-round games include No. 18 Conard (8-5-3) at No. 15 Ridgefield (9-6-1) and No. 17 Amity (9-7) at No. 16 Hamden (9-6-1). First-round matchups include the following: the winner of Hamden and Amity at top-seeded Enfield (16-0), No. 9 Fairfield Ludlowe (11-4-1) at No. 8 South Windsor (12-3-1), No. 13 Simsbury (10-5-1) at No. 4 Norwalk (14-2), No. 12 Hall (9-4-3) at No. 5 Darien (13-2-1), the winner of Ridgefield and Conard at No. 2 Cheshire (13-2-1), No. 10 Wilton (11-5) at No. 7 Staples (11-3), the winner of Southington and Newtown at No. 3 Greenwich (14-2), and No. 11 New Milford (10-5) at No. 6 Glastonbury (13-3). All first-round games are set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Staples and Darien are the defending co-champions.

Football—The Blue Knights bounced back from last week’s loss to East Hartford (7-1) by earning their seventh win of the season with a 45-8 rout of Enfield (1-7) in their final home game of the regular season. Although they posted their second-highest mark of points scored in a game this season, the Knights got off to a slow start with back-to-back weeks of scoreless first quarters. The first half consisted of four turnovers between both teams combined, but the Knights managed to come out on top with a 24-point lead by halftime, holding the eagles without a point. On their fourth drive of the game, the Knights got on the board with a 25-yard rushing touchdown by Ryan Montalvo on the first play of the second quarter. An interception and 29-yard return to Enfield’s 9-yard line by Matt Thompson set up a rushing score by Tanner LaRosa on the first play of Southington’s next drive. An Eagle fumble recovered by the Knights at their own 3-yard line eventually led to 62-yard bomb from Will Barmore to Jimmy Ringrose for a touchdown midway through the quarter. Evan Johanns put the Knights up by 24 points just before the end of the first half with a 33-yd field goal. The Knights capped off the victory with scores from Tim O’Shea (13-yard pass from Barmore), Barmore (2-yard run), and LaRosa (1-yard run) in the second half. Enfield’s lone score of the game came on a 62-yard interception return by Xavier Copening. The Knights generated 403 yards of total offense. Montalvo paced the backfield with 97 yards on 12 carries. Barmore completed 15 of 24 passes for 221 yards, throwing a pair of interceptions. Ringrose led all receivers with 96 yards on five catches. Southington’s defense held Enfield to just 40 yards rushing. Ian Hall anchored the defense with 11 tackles (including 6 assists), a forced fumble, and a sack. Not far behind with eight tackles, Cole Brock contributed with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and one and a half sacks. Anthony Vecchio forced a fumble, and Sean Scanlon and Joe Koczera each recovered a fumble as well. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to South Windsor (7-1) on Saturday, Nov. 11. Game time is 11 a.m. South Windsor defeated East Hartford, 41-14, in their first game of the season and suffered its only loss, 33-28, at Conard (5-3) last week, currently seventh in Class LL. Southington is currently 7-1 and one of six teams with one loss in eighth in Class LL. Darien (8-0), Greenwich (7-0), and Naugatuck (8-0) are the only remaining undefeated teams in Class LL.

Boys Soccer—Pairings for the Class LL tournament were posted by the CIAC today. The 18th-seeded Blue Knights will travel to No. 15 Conard (9-4-3) in the first round on Monday, Nov. 6. Game time is 5 p.m. The Knights tied, 1-1, and defeated the Chieftains, 1-0, during the regular season. The 1-0 win came in Southington’s regular season finale. Southington finished the regular season at 9-5-2. Other first-round matchups include the following: No. 17 East Hartford (10-6) at No. 16 Career Magnet-Hillhouse (9-4-3), No. 25 Wilbur Cross (7-6-3) at No. 8 Hall (10-2-4), No. 24 Pomperaug (8-6-2) at No. 9 Fairfield Prep (10-2-4), No. 29 Fairfield Warde (5-7-4) at No. 4 Newtown (12-2-2), No. 20 Norwalk (9-5-2) at No. 13 South Windsor (11-5), No. 28 Bridgeport Central (5-5-6) at No. 5 Ridgefield (12-3-1), No. 21 Staples (8-4-4) at No. 12 Stamford (11-4-1), No. 26 Amity (8-7-1) at No. 7 New Milford (11-2-3), No. 23 Danbury (7-4-5) at No. 10 Fairfield Ludlowe (9-1-6), No. 30 Hartford Public (6-9-1) at No. 3 Shelton (13-2-1), No. 19 Cheshire (9-5-2) at No. 14 Trumbull (10-4-2), No. 27 Westhill (6-6-4) at No. 6 Farmington (11-2-3), and No. 22 Hamden (8-4-4) at No. 11 Greenwich (11-4-1). Top-seeded Naugatuck (13-1-2) and No. 2 Glastonbury (13-2-1) have first-round byes. Naugatuck will host the winner of East Hartford and Career Magnet-Hillhouse, and Glastonbury will host the winner of Conard and Southington. All first-round games are set to take place on Monday as well. Farmington is the defending Class LL champion.

Girls Soccer—Pairings for the Class LL tournament were posted by the CIAC today. The 10th-seeded Lady Knights will host No. 23 Hall (6-7-3) in the first round on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Game time is 4 p.m. The Knights knocked off Hall twice during the regular season, 1-0 and 2-0. Southington finished the regular season at 11-3-2. Other first-round matchups include the following: No. 17 Simsbury (9-3-4) at No. 16 Amity (9-3-4), No. 25 Danbury (5-8-3) at No. 8 Darien (11-2-3), No. 24 South Windsor (7-9) at No. 9 Shelton (11-3-2), No. 20 Fairfield Ludlowe (6-4-6) at No. 13 Conard (10-3-3), No. 21 West Haven (6-5-5) at No. 12 Trumbull (10-3-3), No. 18 Cheshire (9-4-3) at No. 15 Brien McMahon (10-4-2), No. 19 Wilton (9-6-1) at No. 14 NFA (11-5), and No. 22 Newington (8-8) at No. 11 Middletown (11-4-1). Top-seeded Suffield (16-0), No. 4 Staples (12-3-1), No. 5 Fairfield Warde (12-3-1), No. 2 Enfield (13-2-1), No. 7 Ridgefield (11-2-3), No. 3 Newtown (13-2-1), and No. 6 Glastonbury (11-2-3) all have first-round byes and will host the winners of Amity and Simsbury, Conard and Fairfield Ludlowe, Trumbull and West Haven, Brien McMahon and Cheshire, Southington and Hall, NFA and Wilton, and Middletown and Newington. All first-round games are set to take place on Tuesday as well. Glastonbury is the defending Class LL champion.

Girls Volleyball—The second-seeded Lady Knights advanced to the final of the CCC tournament by earning their ninth-straight win and 15th shutout of the season with a 3-0 (25-4, 25-19, 25-16) sweep of No. 14 Tolland (11-7) at Glastonbury High School in the semifinals. Team leaders from the match included the following: Sarah Myrick (10 kills), Jenna Martin (17-for-17 serving with 7 aces), Erica Bruno (3 blocks), Nolyn Allen (12 digs), and Stephanie Zera (29 assists). The Knights will return to Glastonbury High School tomorrow to play the defending champion, top-seeded RHAM (18-0), for the conference title in the final. Match time is 6 p.m. RHAM defeated No. 4 Bristol Eastern (12-7), 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-10), in the semifinals. Southington fell, 3-0, to RHAM during the regular season. Also on this day, pairings for the Class LL tournament were posted by the CIAC. The second-seeded Knights have a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 18 Brien McMahon (12-8) at No. 15 Staples (12-7) in the second round on Thursday, Nov. 9. Match time is 6 p.m. Southington finished the regular season at 16-2. Other first-round matchups include the following: No. 17 Hall (12-8) at No. 16 Stamford (12-8), No. 25 Fairfield Warde (9-11) at No. Glastonbury (14-5), No. 24 NFA (9-9) at No. 9 Newtown (14-5), No. 29 Enfield (8-12) at No. 4 Hamden (17-3), No. 20 Conard (12-8) at No. 13 New Britain (13-7), No. 28 Shelton (8-12) at No. 5 Amity (14-3), No. 21 Simsbury (11-8) at No. 12 South Windsor (13-7), No. 26 Kennedy (9-11) at No. 7 Danbury (15-5), No. 23 Wilbur Cross (10-10) at No. 10 Trumbull (13-5), No. 19 New Canaan (12-8) at No. 14 Westhill (13-7), No. 27 Darien (8-11) at No. 6 Greenwich (16-4), and No. 22 East Hartford (11-9) at No. 11 Newington (14-6). Top-seeded Cheshire (18-0) and No. 3 Ridgefield (15-2) have first-round byes along with Southington. Cheshire will host the winner of Stamford and Hall, and Ridgefield will host the winner of Westhill and New Canaan. All first-round matches are set to take place on Monday, Nov. 6. Stamford is the defending Class LL champion.

