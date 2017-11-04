Letter: Readers support Oshana for BOE

To the editor:

It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we endorse Zaya Oshana for the Southington Board of Education.

As a retired Southington educator and a school nurse, as well as grandparents of six Southington students, we are keenly aware of the need to balance providing a quality education for our children while being aware of the impact of tax increases on town residents.

Oshana has shown in the past that he is aware of the needs of our students, and our town. He works constantly to promote high standards in our school system, a record of expecting accountability from all, and most importantly, Oshana listens and follows through.

We are proud to support Oshana and hope the residents of Southington will also.

Dan & Carol Welch, Southington