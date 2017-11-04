Letter: Reader supports the town Dems

To the editor:

Tired of that blah, blah, blah that we keep getting from the people that run Southington? At least the Dems won’t try to do away with our hospital, like the Republicans tried to do and not tell us.

It’s the same with the half-way homes in our neighborhoods and not tell us.

And look at how much they are allowing Southington to be over-developed. Enough is enough.

My favorite is the re-paving of many of our side streets. The state put in “top of the line” paving. We got bottom of the barrel. I could show you some dirt roads in town that are in better shape than our side streets.

The only reason they keep getting re-elected is because 60-plus percent of the voters don’t go out and vote.

By the way, did I mention that I’m a Republican and have been since 1979?

Gary Paradis, Southington