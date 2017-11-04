Letter: Reader supports Poulos for council

To the editor:

For 35 years, prior to my retirement in June of 1997, I was a language teacher at Southington High School. Among my students was a very bright and most intelligent student named Christopher Poulos.

In addition to his academic excellence, Poulos was and is, a caring, decent individual. After college graduation, he spent a considerable amount of time working in Honduras, among the poor and needy.

It is with absolutely no hesitation nor reservation that I endorse the candidacy of Poulos for Town Council. He is young, enthusiastic, and dedicated—all excellent qualities for our Town Council.

Alphonse D’Angelo, Southington