Letter: Reader supports Perry for council

To the editor:

I am a lifelong resident of Southington who votes in every election. I am writing today to show my support of Jack Perry, who is running unaffiliated for Town Council.

I have known Perry for 11 years. In those 11 years, I have first handedly seen him start his business HQ Dumpsters & Recycling and grow it into the successful, community-driven business it is today.

Perry is a driven and motivated individual, and I believe he would be a great asset to the Town of Southington. Perry is the change we need in Southington.

Southington needs a leader like Perry, who puts “people before politics,” and listens to the concerns the residents present. It’s time Southington elects an individual who will wholeheartedly do what’s best for the town rather than what’s in the best interest for that one individual.

Be the change you wish to see in Southington and vote for Perry on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Lindsey Terry, Southington