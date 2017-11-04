Letter: Reader supports Derynoski for BOE

To the editor:

Since he was first elected in 1991, David J. Derynoski has established himself as a sensible and steady voice on the Board of Education. He has worked tirelessly to support Southington’s students and educators.

I am voting for Derynoski on Election Day because we need him and the Democratic team on the board more than ever. Derynoski, through the years, has developed the insight and determination to help guide the board through waves of uncertainty. There have been tough decisions to be made, but he has shown time and time again that he is only influenced by what is best for Southington’s students.

Derynoski is a father and husband whose unique perspective has proven invaluable to his service on the board, and to fellow board members. As the longest-serving candidate seeking re-election, Derynoski, as a former board chairman, is respected not just for his longevity, but for what he has contributed to the positive growth of the school system.

Derynoski and the Southington Democrats have earned our votes on Election Day.

Elaine D. Bedard, Southington