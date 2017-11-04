Letter: Reader disagrees with GOP campaign sign

To the editor:

“Don’t Let Democrats Bankrupt Southington.” What a foolish sign as our Republican-controlled Town Council raised the mill rate by 31 percent since 2009 with a lack of transparency and disrespect to the residents.

You know the problem is real when well respected Republican politicians like Cheryl Lounsbury and Eddie Pocock aren’t running for re-election after decades of service. They are tired of it, and so am I.

I ask that all voters research the six Democrats running for Town Council. Three are new faces with great credentials and ideas, while the other three have been fighting for us all along.

Walter Grover, Marion