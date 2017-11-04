Editorial: Get out and vote

By this point in the election season, most voters have been inundated by Election Day propaganda. At every stop sign, we’re bombarded by signs. Everywhere we look, there seems to be an ad for one candidate or another. Sometimes, the ads are in our face. Sometimes, they are so vague or ambiguous that you’d need to be a mindreader to understand the message.

It’s important to note that any ad that was purchased for the Observer is not a product of the newsroom staff. It is not an endorsement—implicit or explicit—of any specific candidate by our editorial staff or our newspaper’s publisher. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a paid ad, an insert designed to look like an Observer special section, or a letter to the editor endorsing a specific candidate or a slate of candidates.

We did our best to profile candidates and report the truth, so that Southington residents can make educated decisions on Election Day. Starting on Friday, our website’s top story will be our annual “Election Connection” with all the information voters need at their fingertips, including the candidate profiles, the ballot, voting locations, and last-minute election information.

http://southingtonobserver.com/2017/11/03/2017-election-connection-southington-poll-information-for-nov-8-election-day/

Don’t worry. In just a few days, it will all be over, and candidates will be able to get back to the everyday business of running a town. It doesn’t matter if you support Southington’s town boards or desperately want a change in leadership, get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

These off-year elections aren’t as popular as a presidential race or even a state campaign, especially when there’s no big money referendum on the ballot. But local elections are more important to locals than any state or national vote.

This year’s election might be one of the most important in recent history. After all, the town is in uncharted water. State lawmakers have proven ineffective even though the budget was finally passed in Hartford (four months late is better than never), but Connecticut’s towns are still scrambling to prepare for a financial future that will almost certainly include a trickle down as the state’s mismanagement gets pushed down to the communities and the towns try to avoid raising taxes. Even Southington, a town in good financial health, is facing a financial crisis unlike any before. That’s why this Nov. 7 vote is so important.

These are the officials that will run the town and the local schools over the next two years. These are the ones that are responsible for supplying residents with water and balancing the books. These are the ones who actually impact the day-to-day living for Southington’s residents and the ones trusted to execute the limited powers granted to them in the town charter—Southington’s version of the Constitution—the contract between the residents and their government.

Most importantly, they are volunteers, willingly throwing themselves into public scrutiny to serve the town. That’s pretty noble.

Voting seems to be the least that we can do to help them.