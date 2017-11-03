Woman arrested for stealing wallets from parked car

Kira Benton, 33, of New Haven was arrested on Nov. 1, on an outstanding warrant held by the Southington Police Department for stealing wallets from a parked car.

The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred on July 8, 2017. Benton allegedly entered a parked vehicle and stole the wallets of the two people that had been in the vehicle. The credit cards were used a short time later at a local gas station. Surveillance video provided a description of the suspect, and Southington police in a joint effort with another local police department, identified Benton as the suspect seen on the surveillance video.

Benton was charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny, credit card theft, identity theft, criminal impersonation, and illegal use of a credit card. She was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Nov. 13.