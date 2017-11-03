Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Nov. 1

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Nov. 1. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Field Hockey—The Lady Knights earned their sixth-straight win after edging divisional Avon (7-7-1), 2-1, by a goal in their third-straight overtime at home. Avon’s Paige Deppe put the Falcons on the scoreboard first with a goal early in the first half. Nicky Martocchio knotted the score, assisted by Sydney Rice and Julia Jackman, with just over eight minutes remaining in the regulation, eventually sending the contest into overtime. With a little over six minutes left in the extra period, Jackman received a long pass from deep in Southington’s end and created space between the defense by rushing the ball downfield on a quick offensive charge. With a clear view of the cage, she attempted a shot around the goalie in the right side of the circle, but hit off the post. The ball ricocheted to the left side of the cage where Rice cleaned up the rebound for the game-winner. Maddie Belfonti saved 12 of Avon’s 13 shots in the cage. Southington took 11 shots on goal and eight penalty corners. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional East Catholic (6-9) on Thursday. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is currently 9-6.

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights concluded the regular season by earning their sixth-straight win and fifth shutout of the season after blanking divisional Conard (9-4-3), 1-0, at home. The win also clinched the CCC West Colonial Division title, which was Dave Yanosy’s first divisional title in his tenure as head coach of the boys soccer program. Following a scoreless first half, Colin Burdette crossed a high-looping ball into the penalty box. Eli Rodriguez headed the contested cross into the right corner of the net for the lone goal of the game less than three minutes into the second half. Evan Daddona saved all nine of Conard’s shots in the net, including a few crucial saves in the second half. Southington took a season high of 19 shots on goal and nine corner kicks. Southington finished the regular season at 9-5-2 overall (5-2-1 home, 4-3-1 away), beating out Hall (9-2-4, 3-2-4) for the CCC West Colonial title with a 6-2-2 regional record and 4-0-2 divisional record. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they enter the postseason with the Class LL tournament. Pairings are to be posted by the CIAC by noon on Friday.

Girls Swimming & Diving—Liz Beaulieu and Alyssa Aulbach represented Southington in the CCC West diving championship at Miss Porter’s School in Farmington. Beaulieu finished eighth with a score of 156.70. Aulbach was not far behind in 12th with a score of 147.75. The Knights will travel to the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford tomorrow for the swimming portion of the CCC West championship. The meet is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball—The second-seeded Lady Knights advanced to the semifinals of the CCC tournament by earning their eighth-straight win and 14th shutout of the season with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-15) sweep of No. 7 Platt (10-8) at home in the second round. Team leaders from the match included the following: Hannah Zelina (12 kills), Jenna Martin (19-for-21 serving with 4 aces), Sarah Myrick (2 blocks), Erica Bruno (2 blocks), Nolyn Allen (11 digs), and Stephanie Zera (22 assists). The Knights will play No. 14 Tolland (11-7) in the semifinals at Glastonbury High School on Friday. Match time is either 4 or 6 p.m. Other second-round results included the following: top-seeded RHAM (18-0) over No. 16 Berlin (12-8) at home, 3-0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-12); No. 4 Bristol Eastern (12-7) over No. 5 South Windsor (13-7) at home, 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-19); and No. 14 Tolland over No. 11 EO Smith (14-4) on the road.

