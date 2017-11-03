Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Oct. 31

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Oct. 31. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights concluded the regular season by earning their eighth-straight win after edging divisional NW Catholic (3-13), 4-3, by a goal on the road. The win also clinched the CCC West Colonial Division title, which was Mike Linehan’s first divisional title in his tenure as head coach of the girls soccer program. A pair of goals by Claire Carew and a score by Nina Singer put the Lions up by three in the first half. Goals by Melissa Drexler, assisted by Taylor Hubert, and Hubert, assisted by Natalie Verderame, brought the Knights to within one before halftime. Kelly Doyle assisted Emma Panarella with a goal to knot the score in the second half, and Ally Carr assisted Shannon Litchfield on the game-winner with two minutes left in regulation. Olivia Sherwood saved two of NW Catholic’s five shots in the net. Southington took 41 shots on goal, which was their highest mark of shots on goal in a game this season. Southington finished the regular season at 11-3-2 overall (5-2-1 home, 6-1-1 away), beating out Conard (10-3-3, 4-3-3) for the CCC West Colonial title with a 5-3-2 regional record and 4-1-1 divisional record. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they enter the postseason with the Class LL tournament. Pairings are to be posted by the CIAC by noon on Friday.

Girls Volleyball—The first round of the CCC tournament wrapped up with the following matches: No. 14 Tolland (11-7) upset No. 3 Farmington (16-2) in the full five sets on the road, 3-2 (25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-13); No. 4 Bristol Eastern (12-7) survived a five-setter against No. 13 Glastonbury (14-5) at home, 3-2 (25-22, 24-26, 25-11, 22-25, 15-3); and No. 5 South Windsor (13-7) defeated No. 12 Bristol Central (13-7) at home, 3-1 (25-15, 13-25, 25-23, 25-17).

