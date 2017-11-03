Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Nov. 2

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Nov. 2. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Field Hockey—The Lady Knights completed the regular season by earning their seventh-straight win with a 3-1 victory at divisional East Catholic (6-10). After starting the season with a 3-5 record in their first eight games, the Knights went on to lose just one game in their final eight games. Brooke Lynch and Emma Doran scored goals midway through the first half, 31 seconds apart from one another. Sydney Rice and Nicky Martocchio assisted Julia Jackman with the team’s third and final goal of the game 36 seconds into the second half. Southington took seven shots on goal and 18 penalty corners, holding East Catholic to just one shot on goal. Southington finished the regular season at 10-6 overall (5-3 home, 5-3 away), placing third in the CCC South with a 6-2 divisional record. Glastonbury (13-3, 7-0) won the CCC South title, while South Windsor (12-3-1, 6-1) finished as runner-up. The Knights will enter the postseason next week with the Class L tournament. Pairings are to be posted by the CIAC by noon tomorrow.

Girls Swimming & Diving—The Lady Knights entered the postseason by traveling to the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford to compete in the CCC West swimming championship. After suffering their lone two losses of the regular season to Conard and Hall the past couple of years, the Knights not only returned to beat out both schools at the conference meet, but they beat out the entire field, as Southington won the meet for the first time in Evan Tuttle’s tenure as head coach of the girls swimming and diving program. Southington finished third at last year’s CCC West championship behind Conard and Hall. Conard (286) finished as runner-up behind Southington, followed by Hall (275), Farmington (153), Berlin (129), and Newington (126). Although Southington won the meet, the CCC West conference champion is determined by a team’s dual meet record, according to CCC bylaws. Hall claimed the team conference title with their win over Conard on Oct. 25. However, the meet still crowned individual and relay conference champions, of which Southington claimed the following six: Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Maddie Symecko, and Olivia Fournier in the 200 medley relay (1:56.33); Gianna Perugini, Julie Duszak, Andie Nadeau, and Olivia Fournier in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.96); Fournier in the 50 freestyle (25.11) and 100 freestyle (54.76); Symecko in the 100 backstroke (1:06.38); and Duszak in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.10). Fournier broke the meet record in the 50 freestyle and tied the meet record in the 100 freestyle. Fournier also improved her Class LL times in both events. Symecko improved her state-qualifying mark in the 100 backstroke. Other notable performances included the following: Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley (2nd) and 100 fly (4th); Nadeau, Kara Zazzaro, Symecko, and Hammarlund in the 400 freestyle relay (2nd); Duszak in the 50 freestyle (2nd); Patrycja Zajac in the 100 breaststroke (2nd); Gianna Perugini in the 50 freestyle (3rd); Nadeau in the 500 freestyle (5th); Symecko in the 200 individual medley (5th); and Jenna Famiglietti in the 100 breaststroke (5th). Famiglietti qualified for the state meet in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.68). Zajac improved her Class LL mark in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.31). Liz Beaulieu and Alyssa Aulbach represented Southington in the diving portion of the CCC West championship at Miss Porter’s School in Farmington the night before. Beaulieu finished eighth with a score of 156.70, while Aulbach was not far behind in 12th with a score of 147.75. The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they travel to East Hartford High School for the Class LL swimming qualifier on Saturday, Nov. 11. Warm-up is scheduled for 10 a.m. with competition starting at 11:30 a.m. The Class LL diving qualifier will be held at Middletown High School on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Warm-up is scheduled for 4 p.m. with competition starting at 5:30 p.m. The Class LL swimming championship will be held at Wesleyan University in Middletown on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Warm-up is scheduled for 6 p.m. with competition starting at 7 p.m. Greenwich is the defending Class LL champion. The Knights currently have seven swimmers qualified in all eight individual swimming events for the state meet. Those swimmers include the following: Fournier (200 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Nadeau (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Hammarlund (200 individual medley, 100 fly, 100 backstroke), Symecko (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke), Duszak (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Zajac (100 breaststroke), and Famiglietti (100 breaststroke). Beaulieu is qualified in diving.

