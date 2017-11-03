Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Oct. 30

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Oct. 30. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights earned their fifth-straight win after edging divisional NW Catholic (5-9-1), 2-1, by a goal at home. DeAnte Anderson put the Lions on the scoreboard first with a goal 10 minutes into the game, until Bryce Worth knotted the score with a goal in the 26th minute. Inside of a minute left in regulation, Kieran Tindall made a run and played a ball into the penalty box. The ball popped out, and Colin Burdette scored the game-winning goal in the left-hand corner of the net on a low, line drive from about 18 yards out with 32.7 seconds showing on the clock. Evan Daddona saved four of NW Catholic’s seven shots in the net. Southington took 11 shots on goal and four corner kicks. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Conard (9-3-3) in their regular season finale on Wednesday. Southington is currently 8-5-2 and a game ahead of Hall (9-2-4, 3-2-4) in first place of the CCC West Colonial Division with a 6-2-2 regional record. With a win against Conard on Wednesday, the Knights would clinch the divisional title.

Girls Volleyball—The second-seeded Lady Knights entered the postseason and advanced to the second round of the CCC tournament by earning their seventh-straight win with a 3-1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-10) victory over No. 15 Simsbury (11-8) at home in the opening round. Team leaders from the match include the following: Haley Larrabee (10 kills), Emily Tinyszin (4-for-6 serving with 4 aces), Hannah Zelina (4 blocks), Nolyn Allen (15 digs), and Stephanie Zera (45 assists). Other results from the first round included the following: No. 11 EO Smith (14-4) upset No. 6 Newington (14-6) on the road, 3-1 (25-17, 25-23, 16-25, 25-16); No. 7 Platt (10-8) defeated No. 10 New Britain (13-7) at home, 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18); and No. 9 Avon (15-5) swept No. 8 Windsor (8-11) on the road, 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-14). The Knights will host No. 7 Platt in the second round on Wednesday. Match time is 6 p.m.

