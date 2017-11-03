Police arrest Southington man for child pornography on his cell phone

While executing an arrest warrant for Keith Dubin, 31, of Southington, police discovered child pornography images on his cell phone. That led to another arrest warrant on Oct. 31 which was executed at the Bristol courthouse.

Dubin is currently serving a sentence after being convicted of criminal attempt to commit risk of injury for an incident that happened in August. Southington detectives and the police IT department investigated a complaint that Dubin was soliciting a 14-year-old via social media. During the course of their online interactions, police determined that Dubin requested photos of the youth and set up a meeting at a designated location in Southington.

Dubin was already listed on the sexual offender registry prior to the August incident.

The incriminating photographs were discovered on Oct. 21 when police seized Dubin’s cell phone when they were executing another warrant. During a file system extraction, two images depicting child pornography were noticed. Police were granted an additional search warrant for Dubin’s phone, which led to his arrest for child pornography charges.

Dubin was served the warrant in Bristol court and was processed and charged with third degree possession of child pornography. The warrant carried a court-set bond of $2,000.

Dubin remained incarcerated.

