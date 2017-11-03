Obituary: Michele Brow Zaczkowksi, 54

Michele Brow Zaczkowski, 54, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

Born in Meriden July 23, 1963, Michele was the daughter of Nancy Duprey and Richard Brow.

She is survived by her daughter, Allison Zaczkowski, husband, James Zaczkowski; sister, Heather Prescott; brothers, Stephen and Christopher Brow; step-father, Marcel Duprey; and niece, Leah Prescott.

A private service will be held at a family residence to celebrate Michele’s life. Family is encouraged to contact Allison for further information.