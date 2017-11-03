Obituary: Dolores A. (Ferrara) Malizia, 80

Dolores A. (Ferrara) Malizia, 80, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at the Summit of Plantsville. She had been the loving wife of Gaetano Anthony Malizia for 52 years.

Born on February 6, 1937 in New Britain to the late Joseph and Constance (Squillacote) Ferrara, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Dolores worked as a school teacher in New Britain for many years. She also worked as a crossing guard in Southington. She enjoyed knitting and crafting, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Gaetano, Dolores is survived by three daughters: Constance DeSorbo and her husband Darryl of Southington; Toni-Marie Landino of Plantsville; Mary Provencal and her husband Alan of Plantsville and her son, Dominick Malizia and his wife Cheryl of Meriden and 4 grandchildren: Megan DeSorbo, Gina Provencal and Joseph and Louis Landino. She is also survived by 4 sisters-in-law, Marie DiBarnaba, Fisina Tomaselli, Violet Ruscoe, all of New Canaan and Josephine Krone and her husband Al of MI, many nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Francesca Moran of Plantsville. She was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and Joseph Ferrara.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Summit of Plantsville for their compassion and excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores’s memory may be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home.

