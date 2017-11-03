Obituary: Angelo C. ‘Charlie’ Micalizzi, 89

Angelo C. “Charlie” Micalizzi of Southington, formally from Waterbury passed peacefully with his son Joseph and daughter-in-law Sandra by his side on November 1,2017 at Abbott Terrace after a lengthy illness. Charlie was the husband of late Philomena “Phyllis” (Giannamore) Micalizzi for 66 years. Charlie was born in Waterbury on June 1, 1928 to Giovanna “Jennie” (Parisi) and Joseph Micalizzi. He graduated from Leavenworth High School and also obtained a masters certificate in Heating.

Charlie was a multi –talented man as a plaster man, carpenter, electrician and heating technician.

He was always in demand to help friends and neighbors with construction projects. He was employed by Leader Oil of Waterbury .His hobbies included gardening and he truly loved garden tomatoes. He was a true GIANTS fan. He truly loved spending time with his grandchildren .

Angelo (Charlie) is survived by his son Joseph and his wife Sandra of Southington. He has three grandchildren Stephen, Justine and Jonathan Micalizzi .Brother –in-law Ronald and sister-inlaw Angela (Jean) Giannamore treated Charlie like a brother. Also special in his life was Jennifer Karaja and Geoff Cornelio He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Vicenza (Winnie) Vegliante and his brother Andrew Micalizzi.He also was predeceased by a special niece, Karen Giannamore.

Angelo(Charlie) had been a member of Saint Lucy’s church for most of his life until he moved to Southington 8 years ago. He had been a member of St.Lucy’s men’s club. He was devoted to his faith and enjoyed living across the street from the church. He now is a member of Saint Dominic Church in Southington.

The family is most grateful for the care of Dr. K. Jega and the staff of Abbott Terrace in Waterbury especially Felicia, Julie,Katlyn,Nadocia,Rosell and Patricia.

His Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7th at 11 am at Saint Dominic Church 1050 Flanders Rd. Southington.

Friends and family can meet at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main St Southington from 9 to10:30 am Tuesday morning. Burial will be in Calvary cemetery in Waterbury.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Dementia unit activities Fund care of Abbott Terrace 44 Abbott Terrace Waterbury, CT 06702

