Letter: Reader supports 3 female candidates

To the editor:

I’m writing to express my support for Kelly Morrissey for Town Council, Jen Micacci for Board of Education, and Dagmara Scalise for Board of Finance.

Each of these smart, driven women brings a wealth of professional experience to these roles. They also bring fresh perspectives and new ideas, from which I believe our town would greatly benefit, and they support transparency, equity, and responsible spending.

I encourage others to support these new candidates and the energy and expertise they bring to the table.

Julie Barnofski Portfolio, Southington