BOE freezes superintendent salary

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The Board of Education on Oct. 26 approved compensation for the superintendent at $195,000 for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, effective Dec. 1. Chair Brian Goralski noted there will be no raise next year.

The superintendent’s and the assistant superintendent’s contracts were renewed, effective June 1, 2018 to June 30, 2020.

Compensation for unaffiliated employees was approved in a roll call vote. These salaries also take effect Dec. 1 and remain the same through the next fiscal year (2018-19).

The BOE also said their goodbyes to two board members that are not seeking reelection. On Thursday, Oct. 26, Terry Lombardi and Juanita Champagne were recognized at the final meeting before the Nov. 7 municipal elections.

“We can’t thank you enough for the contributions you’ve made,” said Goralski. “You have made me a better person on this board. You’ve helped us serve our community better, and you’ve made our schools better.”

Champagne thanked the town of Southington and the board for the opportunity to work for them. “What the board does is indescribable,” she said. “The work that gets done behind the scenes is just great.”

Lombardi offered a special thank-you to Southington teachers, staff and administration. “You all do incredible work,” she said, “and to my fellow board members, I’m grateful to your hard work and dedication.”

The board also celebrated over a dozen Southington Public School retirees and thanked all of them for their years of service to the town.

Along with aforementioned compensation and contracts, several items were approved unanimously by the board.

The first reading of the Superintendent’s proposed goals for 2017-18 was approved after some discussion. David Derynoski suggested they add to the list that the superintendent begin preliminary planning for redistricting students. This would not take place for at least two years.

A study is being conducted on facility and space usage that will provide information for redistricting. Derynoski noted that homes are being built and sold quickly in town. Student numbers have seen a steady growth according to phase one of the study.

The board approved a textbook adoption, “Print Reading for Industry.” They also approved concepts for three proposed courses: Classical Languages for English Reading Skills (World Language), War and Literature (English), and a University of Connecticut Early College Experience course, Agricultural Technology and Society (Agriculture Science and Technology).

Though concepts for those courses have been approved, the development of curriculum is on hold due to current restrictions in the state budget. When money becomes available, those courses will move to the next step.

Lombardi thanked the members of the curriculum committee as well as teachers and staff of schools who came together to present ideas on how to go forward with courses with minimal to no funding impact.

“Ideas came from teachers, from department heads, from board members and from Mr. Madancy, to say ‘how can we do this,’” said Lombardi. “And that is the spirit I think we need to always have and go that route first before just going into funding.”

At the BOE’s last meeting before the upcoming election, the board agreed to invite members of the Town Council and the Board of Finance to their next meeting in order to discuss the state budget. Goralski reported that some members of the council and BOF were attending a forum that night and were unable to come to the BOE meeting.

“I don’t know that we will have a meeting before Election Day, but certainly right after, those of us who return, I think we need to have a meeting so we can truly move forward with our budgets as we planned with their input and with the new Town Council and BOF working together,” said Goralski.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Cyr, email her at SCyr@SouthingtonObserver.com.