2017 Election Connection: Southington poll information for Nov. 7 Election Day

School will be closed for students, but polls will be open for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Voting locations have not been altered since the last election. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contests will include (in the order that they appear on the ballot), Town Council, Board of Finance, and Board of Education on the front of the ballot with Planning and Zoning Committee and Board of Water Commissioners on the back of the ballot.

Elections are open to all registered Southington voters.

Polling Places

Primary and general elections are held at 11 polling places, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The districts are as follows:

District 1—South End School, 514 South End Rd, Plantsville, CT 06479

District 2—Kennedy Middle School, 1071 S Main St, Plantsville, CT 06479

District 3—Derynoski Elementary School, 240 Main St, Southington, CT 06489

District 4—Hatton Elementary School, 50 Spring Lake Rd, Southington, CT 06489

District 5—Flanders Elementary School, 100 Victoria Dr, Southington, CT 06489

District 6—DePaolo Middle School, 385 Pleasant St, Southington, CT 06489

District 7—Kelley Elementary School, 501 Ridgewood Rd, Southington, CT 06489

District 8—Thalberg Elementary School, 145 Dunham St, Southington, CT 06489

District 9—Tabernacle, 1445 West St, Southington, CT 06489

District 10—Plantsville Elementary School, 70 Church St, Plantsville, CT 06479

District 11—Strong Elementary School, 820 Marion Ave, Plantsville, CT 06479

For a list of polling places by street address: 2017 Voting districts by street address

Voter Registration

Absentee ballots can be retrieved for persons who will not be in town on Election Day, who are physically unable to go to the polls, or if a person is a poll worker working a different poll.

http://www.southington.org/content/17216/17323/17349.aspx

Voter registration ended on Oct. 31, but certain circumstances can still be accommodated through Election Day for people who have newly moved into the town (with proof), have recently turned 18 years of age (with a birth certificate), have become a U.S. citizen after Oct. 31, or are currently serving in the military.

These persons may register in person at the Registrar of Voters office before or on Nov. 6 (until 5 p.m.).

On Election Day, these persons can register and vote in person at the Town Hall lower level at the Election Day Registration location between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. More information ocan be found on the town’s website.

The Registrar of Voters office is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Town Hall Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Democratic Registrar is Thomas Janik. Republican Registrar is Robert Sherman. Visit or call the office at (860) 276-6268 for further inquiries.

The Ballot

Party order is determined by the governor’s party, so Democratic candidates will appear on the top row. Republican candidates will be on the second row, and the Town Council race will have a third row for the unaffiliated candidate.

There is no town referendum on the ballot.

Click below to review a sample ballot:

Town Council

Voters may select up to six of the 13 candidates running for Town Council, and the council will be comprised of the top nine vote getters.

Democratic candidates include, from left, Carolyn Futtner, Dawn A. Miceli, Christopher J. Poulos, Kelly Morrissey, Christopher J. Palmieri, and John N. Barry.

Republican candidates include William Dziedzic, Tom Lombardi, Peter Santago, Michael Riccio, Paul Champagne, and Victoria Triano.

Petitioning candidate (unaffiliated) is Jack W. Perry.

Board of Finance

Voters may select up to four of the eight candidates for the BOF, and the board will be comprised of the top six vote getters.

Democratic candidates include Kevin Beaudoin, Susan J. Zoni, Dagmara Scalise, and John P. Moise.

Republican candidates include Edward Pocock Jr., Tony Morrison, Joseph Labieniec, and John Leary.

Board of Education

Voters may select up to six of the 12 candidates for BOE, and the board will be comprised of the top nine vote getters.

Democratic candidates include Lisa Cammuso, Robert S. Brown, Zaya G. Oshana, Jennifer Micacci, Joseph DelDebbio, and David Derynoski.

Republican candidates include Joseph Baczewski, Colleen Clark, Raeshelle Percival, Terri Carmody, Brian Goralski, and Patricia Queen.

Planning and Zoning

Voters may select up to four of the seven candidates for PZC, and the top four vote getters will join Jennifer Clock (R), James Morelli (R), and James Sinclair (D) on the seven member board.

Democratic candidates include Valentino Guarino, Chris Robertson, Susan M. Locks, and Ross Hart.

Republican candidates include Robert Hammersley, Paul Chaplinsky Jr., and Michael DelSanto.

Water Commission

Voters may select up to three of the three candidates for Water Commissioners, and the top three vote getters will join Erika Pocock (R), Robert M. Berkmoes (D), and Michael S. Domian (R) on the six-member board.

Democratic candidates include Rudolph Cabata and Thomas Murphy.

The Republican candidate is Ralph Warner.