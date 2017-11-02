Swimmers are ready for the conference championship

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Lady Knight swimming and diving team recorded their second-highest score for a meet this season with a 96-82 rout of divisional Berlin at Plainville High School in their final duel meet on Tuesday.

“We closed out the season on a strong note,” said Southington coach Evan Tuttle. “The girls swam extremely well, and we hit 13 or 14 best time in the meet.”

The following finished first in the meet: Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Maddie Symecko, and Gianna Perugini in the 200 medley relay; Duszak, Jenn Monte, Kara Zazzaro, and Olivia Fournier in the 200 freestyle relay; Fournier, Zazzaro, Andie Nadeau, and Hammarlund in the 400 freestyle relay; Fournier in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke; Duszak in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; and Nadeau in the 500 freestyle.

Symecko qualified for the Class LL meet in the 100 backstroke (1:06.75), while Hammarlund improved her state-qualifying mark (1:03.88) in the same event.

Tuttle said that he knew his girls were going to have another strong season this year, as the Knights finished the regular season with an overall record of 8-2 (2-2 home, 6-0 away), going 3-2 in the CCC West Division. However, it’s the team’s two losses that have him pondering upcoming CCC West Championship.

The Knights suffered their only two losses of the season to the same two opponents they suffered last year’s lone two losses to: Hall and Conard. However, in those two meets, Tuttle said that the Knights probably swam their best, with their top performance of the season coming against Conard.

“Hall, Conard, and ourselves have really put in some tremendous performances over the past few years,” said Tuttle. “I look forward to competing against them at the conference meet, and the girls do as well because you need someone to push you if you’re going to do your best.”

Alyssa Aulbach and Liz Beaulieu will represent Southington in the diving portion of the conference meet, which will be held at Miss Porter’s School in Farmington on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 3:45 p.m. The swimming portion will be held at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford on Thursday, Nov. 2, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/11/01/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-nov-3-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.