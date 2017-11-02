SHS marching band places third at state competition

The Blue Knights marching band had an impressive performance at the States Championships in New Britain on Saturday, Oct 28. The Division 6 Open competition was the tightest of all the divisions, and in the end there was a 0.5 point difference between third and first place.

Southington took 3rd place with a score of 94.35 and the caption for best overall effect. The Blue Knights also received the esteemed Esprit de Corps award. This award was given to the band that best exemplifies professionalism, discipline and patriotism.

Norwalk won first place with a score of 94.85, edging Trumbull (94.587) for the top spot. With this win, Norwalk also took home the state title for Division 6 Open.

All three bands will face each other again at the Regional Championships on Nov. 4 in Trumbull, and the National Championships on Nov. 11 at the Met Life Stadium in New Jersey.

