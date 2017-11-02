Obituary: Mark V. Corcoran, 62

Mark V. Corcoran, 62, of Southington, CT passed away peacefully on October 29, 2017, from Alzheimer’s Disease. Mark was born in Hartford on June 22, 1955 to the late Marion and Walter Corcoran. He accepted his diagnosis with dignity but fought valiantly to maintain his unconditional love for all and his quick wit. Although the disease robbed him of his memory and his body, his spirit has touched thousands and will never fade. Mark spent most of his career as a Behavior Specialist with Residential Management Services, an agency that ran group homes for adults with developmental disabilities. He was masterful at providing support, encouragement and compassion to all. His ability to make us laugh and fire off a quick pun never diminished. He graduated from Tunxis Community College and UCONN with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. Music was always an essential part of Mark’s life. He played guitar and sang from his heart. Folk and folk rock were his favorite genres and brought him joy, peace and comfort his entire life. He was a long-time member of the Music Ministry and Branches, contemporary worship band, at First Congregational Church in Southington. The music brought him joy and peace. He also was a collector of “things” – mostly vintage pottery, art, collectables and books. Saturday morning tag sales and stops at any second-hand shop were some of his favorite activities. Our deepest appreciation goes out to all who have helped Mark through this journey of life.

Mark is survived by his child Dean Corcoran, wife Esther, step children Alyssa Rubin and Aaron Rubin, sister Mary Beth, brother Matt and sister in law Robin and their children Nate, Ryan and Jamie, sister Maureen. He is also survived by former wife Kathy, sister in law Trish Walden and husband George Gorecki, and sister in law Maura Rettman, an aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews and a long list of special friends.

Calling hours will be on Friday, November 3, from 3:00-6:00 pm at the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St, Southington. A celebration of Mark’s life will be held immediately afterward at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: a fund for Dean’s benefit (checks can be made payable to Trish Walden, 200 Main St, #211, Dunedin, FL 34698); Alzheimer’s Association CT Chapter (200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington CT 06489); The Music Ministry at First Congregational Church, Southington or The Wall of Life, Alzheimer’s Resource Center (1261 S. Main St., Plantsville, CT 06489)

Please consider registering for Trial Match at www.alz.org so we can put an end to this devastating disease. The Iovanne Funeral Home Inc. is in care of the arrangements. Share a memory and sign Mark’s guest book online at www.iovanne.com.