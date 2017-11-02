Obituary: Helene (Guterch) Belas, 101

Helene (Guterch) Belas, 101 of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Mulberry Gardens. She was the wife of the late Michael Belas.

She was born May 2, 1916 in Indian Orchard, MA, the daughter of the late Jacob and Katherine (Bednarz) Guterch.

Helene was a Veteran of WW II serving with the U.S Navy Waves. She was an alumnus of Quinnipiac College. She retired from General Electric and was also a teacher’s aide.

She is survived by her two sons; Dr. M. Robert Belas Jr. of MD and David Alan Belas and wife Lorraine of Plantsville and two grandchildren, Stephanie Blanchette and husband Matt and David Alan Belas Jr. The family would like to thank the staff at Mulberry Gardens and Dr. Bogdanski for the care given to Helene.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Nov.4th at 10 am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Plantsville. Burial with military honors will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Saturday morning 8:30-9:30 am

