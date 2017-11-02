Boys soccer leads the conference

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Tyler Salzillo attempted a shot on goal from about 25 yards out. Alexis Frausto tracked down the rebound. With a little over 4 minutes to go in the game, Frausto’s goal gave the Knights the lead for good.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, Southington edged Hall, 1-0, in a battle for the top spot in the CCC West Colonial division.

“I don’t want to say it came from nothing, but it kind of was a goal that came out of the blue,” said Southington coach Dave Yanosy. “It was kind of a weird first overtime period, and we had two injuries. But it came about from just continuing to stick to the plan and work hard, and good things happen when you do that.”

The victory was the fourth-straight win for the Knights, and it knocked Hall from atop the standings. Yanosy said that it was a good game for fans of either team.

“It kind of went in waves,” he said.” They’d have the better of play and would get some opportunities, then we’d have a little bit better of the play and would get some opportunities.”

Following a scoreless first half, the Warriors came out in the second half and quickly attacked the Knight offense, coming close to scoring the game’s first goal on a shot that hit the crossbar less than two minutes into the half.

The Knights also had an opportunity to get on the scoreboard when Frausto hit the right post in the 57th minute, as the contest eventually went into overtime.

Yanosy said that the biggest thing for his team in this game was that they stayed mentally locked in for the full 90 minutes. Having some of his keys starters back from injuries also helped.

“They have good players and do a great job of making runs off the ball,” said Yanosy. “So, if you switch off for a second, they can burn you pretty easily. I thought we did a really good job defensively. Obviously, having Evan and Cam back was huge.”

Evan Daddona saved five of Hall’s nine shots in the net. Southington took six shots on goal and two corner kicks.

Thursday night’s game was Daddona’s first game back in the goal since sustaining a hand injury in the second game of the season, which forced him to start as a defenseman for most of the year. It was also Cameron Zegzdryn’s first game back since he went down with an injury in the fifth game of the season, as Zegzdryn filled Daddona’s spot on defense.

With a full unit back now, Yanosy said the team is feeling pretty good about itself. Success over the last few weeks has backed that feel-good attitude, as the Knights have now won six of their last seven games after starting the season with a 1-4-2 record.

“Confidence is a funny thing and can kind of go either way,” the coach said. “Sometimes, it can snowball on you a little bit the wrong way. But right now, I think we’re playing well and confidently at the right time.”

The Knights will be back on the turf this week when they host divisional NW Catholic (5-7-1) on Monday, Oct. 30 and divisional Conard (8-3-2) in their regular season finale on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Southington is currently 7-5-2 overall and ahead of Hall in the division by a half of a game with a 4-2-2 regional record.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/11/01/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-nov-3-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.